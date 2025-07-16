Fogo de Chão Expands Presence in California With New Location in Rancho Cucamonga

DALLAS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced the signing of a lease agreement for its newest location in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The 8,257 square-foot space, set to open in late 2025, is situated at 12240 Foothill Boulevard and marks the company’s 16th location in California.

“We have seen great demand for our one-of-a-kind dining experience in The Golden State and are honored to be further expanding our presence there with a new location in Rancho Cucamonga,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “This exciting milestone showcases our continued growth across the West Coast and we look forward to bringing Fogo de Chão’s exceptional hospitality and intriguing churrasco experience to the Rancho Cucamonga community soon.”

The new restaurant in Rancho Cucamonga will feature a spacious dining area built around an open churrasco grill where guests can enjoy a full 360-degree view of gaucho chefs expertly butchering, hand-carving, and grilling premium cuts of protein over an open flame. At the heart of the dining area, the Market Table will offer a vibrant selection of seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

Designed to elevate the guest experience, the restaurant will feature inviting social spaces integrated throughout Bar Fogo and the dining area, encouraging guests to relax, engage, and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour in a warm, conversational atmosphere. Adding to the indulgent offerings, dry-aged meat lockers will showcase exceptional cuts such as the 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for at least 42 days to enhance its deep, rich flavor.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience created for all diet tribes. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of nutrient-dense seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit https://fogodechao.com/.





