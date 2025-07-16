OPTIZMO™ Returns as the Official Email Compliance Sponsor for MailCon 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the leading platform for email suppression list management, data security, and email compliance, proudly announces its return as the Official Email Compliance Sponsor for MailCon 2025, taking place on Sunday, August 3, at Convene, Times Square, in New York City.

Hosted and operated by Phonexa, MailCon has become the premier destination for high-volume email marketers and performance-driven acquisition professionals. It brings together advertisers, lead gen experts, and marketing technologists to explore the evolving future of email, multichannel, and compliance strategies at scale.

This year’s event will spotlight key industry trends, including inbox engagement, the impact of AI on email strategy, compliance, and consent in cold outreach, and vertical-specific acquisition strategies across sectors like insurance, health, finance, automotive, and home services. With an emphasis on monetization, offer scaling, and long-term value, MailCon offers a one-day agenda packed with insights and tactical sessions designed for practitioners and decision-makers alike.

MailCon 2025 also introduces several new experiences this year:

A reimagined exhibit hall designed to keep traffic flowing and conversations energized throughout the day

The launch of Amplify by Phonexa, a new live content studio spotlighting partner interviews, thought leadership, and product launches

The Zero Parallel Cocktail Reception, providing a casual, pre-event networking opportunity at the Convene

The return of the MailCon Mixer, hosted at Ascent Lounge NYC, offering attendees a signature after-party with panoramic skyline views

As a longtime MailCon sponsor and advocate for compliant email practices, OPTIZMO is committed to driving innovation, transparency, and compliance across the industry.

“As a long-time supporter of MailCon, it’s great to return as the Official Email Compliance Sponsor again in 2025,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “It’s an exciting time for the email industry, and we’re proud to contribute to the conversations that are shaping its future.”

As part of the MailCon agenda, OPTIZMO’s Chief Operating Officer, Tom Wozniak, will be featured in a Fireside Chat titled “Compliance, Credibility, and the Cost of Doing Nothing”. Joined by Jack Wrigley, VP of Partner Development at Webbula.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #129 to connect with the OPTIZMO team, learn more about their flagship compliance platform, Suppress, and get an exclusive first look at OPTIZMO’s newest product. It is a platform built to bring smarter orchestration, optimized workflows, and better performance to email campaign management.

Following MailCon, OPTIZMO will also attend Affiliate Summit East (Meet Market Table #2405), taking place August 4-5 in New York. With a full team on-site, including members from their U.S. and Australia offices, OPTIZMO will continue connecting with partners and clients, highlighting innovations in email compliance and campaign execution.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management and compliance, campaign orchestration and optimization, data management, and risk mitigation services. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

