Genetec supports global growth with new office expansions

MONTREAL, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced the expansion of its Montreal headquarters and UK office to meet rising customer demand, support continued innovation, and accommodate rapid workforce growth.

This global expansion reflects a long-term strategy to align operations with customer expectations for constant innovation and to build a work environment that attracts and retains top talent.

Since 2020, Genetec has grown its global headcount by 65%, now employing more than 2,150 people across 20 offices on four continents. The team continues to grow, with over 100 roles currently open across multiple departments, including R&D.

The expanded Montréal campus, now totaling 395,000 square feet, includes five buildings, housing research and development, commercial and operational teams, as well as an Experience Center and two private bistros for employees and guests. Internationally, Genetec has also added another floor to its City of London UK office as part of a broader growth strategy that includes recently opened locations in Sydney, Dubai, Mexico City, and Washington, D.C. Expanding its UK footprint strengthens the company’s position in the United Kingdom and underscores its commitment to innovation and support for its customers in this fast-growing market.

“We believe in the power of collaboration and have designed our offices as centers of innovation and connection,” said Andrew Elvish, Vice President of Marketing at Genetec Inc. “Well-designed and well-appointed offices help us attract and retain the creative, driven individuals who deliver exceptional work. The Wrecking Crew is, after all, about people and innovation—and when our people thrive, our business does too.”

