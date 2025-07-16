PDF Solutions Announces 2025 Analyst Day

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced it will host its 2025 Analyst Day in conjunction with its 2025 Users Conference on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel in Santa Clara, CA. The event will feature presentations from Chief Executive Officer, President, and Co-Founder, John K. Kibarian, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer, Adnan Raza.

Additional information, including registration details, can be found at this link: https://events.pdf.com/

Presentations and a live webcast, including question and answer session will be made available on the day of the event on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, at https://ir.pdf.com/.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Company Contacts

Adnan Raza

Chief Financial Officer

P: +1 (408) 516-0237

Email: adnan.raza@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

P: +1 (408) 838-6491

Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com