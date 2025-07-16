The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 in Vestis Lawsuit – VSTS

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of VSTS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 2, 2024 to May 6, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Vestis’ ability to grow its business; notably that Vestis would be unable to execute on planned strategic initiatives to drive purported improvements to the customer experience and its onboarding efforts in order to drive new customer growth, increased customer retention, and increased revenue from existing customers. On May 7, 2025, Vestis announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, withdrew its revenue and growth guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that fell significantly below market expectations. The Company attributed its poor results partially to “lost business in excess of new business,” but primarily on “lower adds over stops, which is how we describe volume changes with our existing customers.” The Company attributed its decision to pull full-year guidance and provide disappointing third quarter targets to the “increasingly uncertain macro environment.” Following this news, the price of Vestis’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $8.71 per share on May 6, 2025, Vestis’ stock price fell to $5.44 per share on May 7, 2025, a decline of about 37.54% in the span of just a single day.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VSTS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 8, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

