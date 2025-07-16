Navient to announce second quarter 2025 results, host earnings webcast July 30

HERNDON, Va., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) will host an audio webcast to review its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The results are scheduled to be released the same day by 7:00 a.m. on Navient.com/investors. In addition to being available on the company’s investor website, the results will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K available at SEC.gov.

The webcast and presentation slides also will be available on Navient.com/investors. Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit the company’s investor website to access the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) helps students and families confidently manage the cost of higher education. We create long-term value for customers and investors through responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of portfolio management expertise. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 317-806-8775, catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com