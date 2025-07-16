AIXA Miner Launches New Green Cloud Mining Contracts with Boosted Daily Returns

Denver, USA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA Miner, a trusted name in global cloud mining solutions, today announced the rollout of upgraded Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin mining contracts featuring a 2.5% increase in daily returns. The performance gains coincide with AIXA Miner’s transition to 100% green energy across its 200+ data centers worldwide.

“We initiated a green mining model to reduce environmental impact and improve operational efficiency,” said a company spokesperson for AIXA Miner. “By leveraging low-cost renewable energy, we’ve been able to cut mining costs by up to 50%, enabling higher returns for our users.”





Scaling Sustainable & Profitable Cloud Mining

Founded in 2020, AIXA Miner has grown rapidly by aligning sustainability with profitability in cloud mining. The company operates globally distributed mining centers powered exclusively by solar and wind energy, helping reduce carbon emissions while optimizing crypto mining yields—particularly for Bitcoin.

This cost-effective approach has made AIXA Miner one of the most profitable platforms for crypto mining participants, attracting over 2 million new users following the announcement of increased returns.

New Mining Contract Options: Short-Term with High ROI

AIXA Miner offers a range of short-term mining contracts to suit various investment sizes. Each contract delivers fixed daily income and allows for full capital withdrawal at term completion.

Contract Amount Duration Daily Income Total Income Daily Interest Rate $550 5 days $7.32 $36.58 1.33% $1,500 10 days $20.40 $204.00 1.36% $2,600 12 days $37.18 $446.16 1.43% $6,300 15 days $95.13 $1,426.95 1.51% $15,700 17 days $285.74 $4,857.58 1.82% $25,000 20 days $515.00 $10,300.00 2.06% $57,000 15 days $1,350.90 $20,263.50 2.37% $87,000 20 days $2,366.40 $47,328.00 2.72% $127,000 12 days $3,987.80 $47,853.60 3.14% $235,000 15 days $12,925.00 $193,875.00 5.50%



AIXA Miner also offers a free Litecoin mining contract for new users, which includes a $20 welcome credit that allows immediate onboarding and platform testing.

Affiliate & VIP Incentives

To further enhance user experience and earning potential, AIXA Miner provides a three-tier affiliate program, rewarding users with up to 5% commissions on referred investments. VIP memberships offer one-time bonuses and increased ROI for users with active contract levels of $50,000 and above. For example, VIP Level 3 users receive an additional 0.11% ROI bonus and a $613 reward on qualifying investments.

How to Get Started With AIXA Miner With a Smartphone: Three Simple Steps

Install the app: Visit the AIXAminer.com website and download the AIXA Miner mobile app (Android/iOS). Sign up with a username and password and a valid email address to activate the free trial and gain access to the mining platform. Select the mining contract, connect the user crypto wallet, and start earning.



And that is all! The app allows users to track their earnings daily and provides options to withdraw or reinvest their profits at will.

About AIXA Miner

AIXA Miner is a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining platform founded in 2020. Specializing in AI-optimized, eco-friendly mining operations, AIXA Miner enables individuals worldwide to generate passive income through transparent, automated crypto mining services. AIXA Miner’s upgraded mining contracts are now available globally via its official website: www.aixaminer.com. The platform offers transparent earnings dashboards, same-day payouts (once the minimum is reached), and a range of contract durations to suit both beginner and seasoned crypto participants.