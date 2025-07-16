15th Annual Virtual Diversity Healthcare Conference: Free to All

VERSAILLES, Ky., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Nursing University (FNU) will hold its 15th-annual Diversity Impact Conference on July 23-24. This year’s conference will be held on Zoom at no cost. The Diversity Impact Conference brings together renowned thought leaders and speakers to expand participant understanding on the topics of health equity and reducing health disparities in patient care delivery across healthcare settings.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Rising Strong: Better Together to Advance Wellness Initiatives for All.” The two-day event will feature keynote presentations on both days from nationally recognized leaders in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Additional sessions will include panel discussions, breakout sessions, and time for reflection.

“This year’s theme reflects Frontier’s shared commitment to fostering inclusive, equitable, and impactful health and wellness practices across all communities,” FNU President Dr. Brooke A. Flinders said. “In today’s climate, the insights, experiences, and knowledge shared over the two days of this conference may be more relevant than ever.”

The opening keynote address will be given by Dr. Kimberly Jenkins Robinson, who is a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law as well as a professor at both the School of Education and Human Development, and the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy. She is one of the nation’s leading education law experts and speaks throughout the United States about K-20 educational equity, school funding, education and democracy, equal opportunity, civil rights, Title IX and federalism.

We will welcome Dr. Kenya Beard as our keynote speaker on July 24th. Beard is the inaugural Dean and Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy University’s School of Nursing and former chair of the New York State Board of Nursing. A national health equity expert and transformational leader, she has shaped nursing education, policy, and practice across the U.S. Dr. Beard was a 2012 Macy Faculty Scholar and co-founded the Center for Multicultural Education and Health Disparities. She teaches at the Harvard Macy Institute and serves on the board of Public Health Solutions.

“We are increasing access to continuing education related to diversity in healthcare by offering this year’s conference free to everyone,” FNU Dean of Student Success Dr. Paula Alexander-Delpech, PhD, APRN, PMHNP-BC, FAANP, said. “The Conference keeps getting better each year and I’m excited to share that this year’s conference is approved for 8.25 continuing education hours.”

The learning outcomes attendees can expect to take away from the Diversity Impact Conference include:

- Identify current policies that impact wellness.

- Recognize strategies for effective collaboration across disciplines to promote wellness.

- Discuss advocacy for policies that prioritize the determinants of health and wellness.

For more information about the 2025 Diversity Impact Conference and to register for free, please visit frontier.edu/diversityimpact/. Conference speaker information and bios can be found here.

This activity is approved for 8.25 contact hour(s) of continuing education (which includes 0 hour(s) of pharmacology) by Frontier Nursing University. Activity #2507-001. This activity was planned in accordance with ANCC Commission on Accreditation Standards and Policies.

######

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of Frontier Nursing University, located in Versailles, Ky., is to provide a high-quality education that prepares nurses to become competent, entrepreneurial, ethical and compassionate nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners to work with all people, with an emphasis on rural and underserved communities. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Post-Graduate Certificates. Frontier has been named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program for each of the past four years (2021-2024). To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

Attachment