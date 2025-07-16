Arctic Pablo Coin Launches 32nd Presale Phase at Icebound Estates With $2.93M Raised and Deflationary Token Burn Model





LONDON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto investors are taking notice as Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC) reaches a major milestone in its ongoing presale campaign, now entering its 32nd location, Icebound Estates. With over $2.93 million already raised and a price point of $0.0005 per token, the project’s cinematic storyline and deflationary mechanics are fueling rapid community growth and investor participation.

Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Arctic Pablo Coin blends meme coin energy with a structured presale format, complete with weekly token burns and 66% APY staking. According to the official roadmap, unsold tokens from each presale location are permanently burned, introducing a deflationary dynamic designed to benefit early supporters.





The Presale Opportunity

At the current presale stage, an investment of $15,000 secures 30 million APC tokens. If the project reaches its projected listing price of $0.008, this stake would be valued at $240,000—highlighting the earning potential being cited by members of the community and crypto forums. An ambitious long-term target of $0.10 has been floated by supporters, though developers emphasize long-term sustainability over speculation.

Staking Now Live With 66% APY

Staking is already live, offering holders an annual percentage yield of 66%. Rewards are subject to a two-month vesting period following token launch, designed to promote investor stability. All staking mechanics and burn events are verifiable on-chain, aligning with the team’s focus on transparency and long-term value.





Cross-Chain Access and Payment Support

Arctic Pablo Coin supports contributions in BNB, ETH, USDT, BTC, SOLANA, and XRP—lowering entry barriers for retail and global participants. The project has also received recognition across several Telegram and X (Twitter) communities for its immersive narrative-driven campaign, which includes weekly "location reveals" that tie into its thematic rollout.

Upcoming Milestones

Following the Icebound Estates stage, additional locations are expected to be unveiled throughout Q3 and Q4 2025, each contributing to the progressive burn model and presale structure. A public listing is scheduled for later this year, with exchange partnerships currently under negotiation.

Official Links

Website: https://www.arcticpablo.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/ArcticPabloOfficial

Twitter/X: https://x.com/arcticpabloHQ

About Arctic Pablo Coin

Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC) is a meme-inspired crypto asset on Binance Smart Chain, designed with a deflationary presale model, staking rewards, and a gamified narrative format. The project aims to provide an engaging alternative to traditional meme coins by integrating storytelling, transparency, and long-term value strategies.

Contact:

Arctic Pablo

Team@arcticpablo.com

