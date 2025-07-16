Telco Market Tracker Report, 4Q24: Annual Capex Stays Muted Below $300B - Revenue, Labor, Capital Expenditure, Operational Expenditure, and Profitability Metrics

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telco Market Tracker, 4Q24: Annual Capex Stays Muted Below $300B" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive financial and operational overview of 140 telecommunications network operators (telcos) globally, with data spanning from 1Q11 to 4Q24. The analysis includes revenue, labor, capital expenditure (capex), operational expenditure (opex), and profitability metrics, emphasizing the latest quarterly and full-year 2024 outcomes.

Key Findings:

Revenue Trends: Revenue saw a 1.7% year-over-year (YoY) increase in 4Q24, reaching $454.7 billion, while the annual figure remained stable at $1.78 trillion. Notably, Airtel (9.1%), Saudi Telecom (STC) (4.9%), and America Movil (4.0%) drove growth in 2024. Conversely, Vodafone (-11.1%) and Orange (-6.1%) observed significant downturns.

Revenue saw a 1.7% year-over-year (YoY) increase in 4Q24, reaching $454.7 billion, while the annual figure remained stable at $1.78 trillion. Notably, Airtel (9.1%), Saudi Telecom (STC) (4.9%), and America Movil (4.0%) drove growth in 2024. Conversely, Vodafone (-11.1%) and Orange (-6.1%) observed significant downturns. Capital Expenditure (Capex): Capex decreased by 6.2% YoY to $295.4 billion in 2024, marking the lowest since pre-2011, and even below 2020's pandemic-affected $296.8 billion. Reliance Jio (-33.2%), KDDI (-19.9%), and America Movil (-19.0%) led these cutbacks, whereas BSNL and Telstra enhanced their spending.

Capex decreased by 6.2% YoY to $295.4 billion in 2024, marking the lowest since pre-2011, and even below 2020's pandemic-affected $296.8 billion. Reliance Jio (-33.2%), KDDI (-19.9%), and America Movil (-19.0%) led these cutbacks, whereas BSNL and Telstra enhanced their spending. Labor Costs: Labor expenses decreased by 2.6% YoY to $258.3 billion in 2024, accompanied by a reduction in telco workforce to 4.41 million employees. Labor accounted for 21.9% of opex (excluding depreciation and amortization) for the full year.

Labor expenses decreased by 2.6% YoY to $258.3 billion in 2024, accompanied by a reduction in telco workforce to 4.41 million employees. Labor accounted for 21.9% of opex (excluding depreciation and amortization) for the full year. Profitability Insights: Margins demonstrated improvement, with EBIT at 15.3% and EBITDA at 33.7% for 2024, highlighting consistent operational efficiency amid rising cost challenges.

Margins demonstrated improvement, with EBIT at 15.3% and EBITDA at 33.7% for 2024, highlighting consistent operational efficiency amid rising cost challenges. Regional Contributions: The Americas dominated in 2024, contributing 37.7% of global revenue and 36.1% of global capex. Europe, on the other hand, registered the highest capital intensity ratio at 18.6%.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Highlights

Summary

Market snapshot

Analysis

Key stats through 4Q24

Labor stats

Operator rankings

Company Analysis

Company drilldown

Company benchmarking

Geographical Insights

Country breakouts

Country breakouts by company

Regional breakouts

Data & Methodology

Raw Data

Subs & traffic

Exchange rates

Methodology & Scope

About the Publisher

Companies Featured

A1 Telekom Austria

Advanced Info Service (AIS)

Airtel

Altice Europe

Altice USA

America Movil

AT&T

Axiata

Axtel

Batelco

BCE

Bezeq Israel

Bouygues Telecom

BSNL

BT

Cable ONE, Inc.

Cablevision

Cell C

Cellcom Israel

CenturyLink

Cequel Communications

Charter Communications

China Broadcasting Network

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cincinatti Bell

CK Hutchison

Clearwire

Cogeco

Com Hem Holding AB

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Cyfrowy Polsat

DEN Networks Limited

Deutsche Telekom

Digi Communications

DirecTV

Dish Network

Dish TV India Limited

DNA Ltd.

Du

EE

Elisa

Entel

Etisalat

Fairpoint Communications

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Frontier Communications

Globe Telecom

Grupo Clarin

Grupo Televisa

Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited

Idea Cellular Limited

Iliad SA

KDDI

KPN

KT

Leap Wireless

LG Uplus

Liberty Global

M1

Manitoba Telecom Services

Maroc Telecom

Maxis Berhad

Megafon

MetroPCS Communications

Millicom

Mobile Telesystems

MTN Group

MTNL

NTT

Oi

Omantel

Ono

Ooredoo

Orange

PCCW

PLDT

Proximus

Quebecor Telecommunications

Rakuten

Reliance Communications Limited

Reliance Jio

Rogers

Rostelecom

Safaricom Limited

Sasktel

Shaw

Singtel

SITI Networks Limited

SK Telecom

Sky plc

SmarTone

SoftBank

Spark New Zealand Limited

Sprint

StarHub

STC (Saudi Telecom)

SureWest Communications

Swisscom

Taiwan Mobile

Tata Communications

Tata Teleservices

TDC

TDS

Tele2 AB

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telenor

Telia

Telkom Indonesia

Telkom SA

Telstra

Telus

Thaicom

Time Warner

Time Warner Cable

TPG Telecom Limited

True Corp

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Veon

Verizon

Virgin Media

Vivendi

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea Limited

VodafoneZiggo

Wind Tre

Windstream

Zain

Zain KSA

Ziggo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5r1s4a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.