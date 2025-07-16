Telco Market Tracker Report, 4Q24: Annual Capex Stays Muted Below $300B - Revenue, Labor, Capital Expenditure, Operational Expenditure, and Profitability Metrics

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telco Market Tracker, 4Q24: Annual Capex Stays Muted Below $300B" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive financial and operational overview of 140 telecommunications network operators (telcos) globally, with data spanning from 1Q11 to 4Q24. The analysis includes revenue, labor, capital expenditure (capex), operational expenditure (opex), and profitability metrics, emphasizing the latest quarterly and full-year 2024 outcomes.
Key Findings:
- Revenue Trends: Revenue saw a 1.7% year-over-year (YoY) increase in 4Q24, reaching $454.7 billion, while the annual figure remained stable at $1.78 trillion. Notably, Airtel (9.1%), Saudi Telecom (STC) (4.9%), and America Movil (4.0%) drove growth in 2024. Conversely, Vodafone (-11.1%) and Orange (-6.1%) observed significant downturns.
- Capital Expenditure (Capex): Capex decreased by 6.2% YoY to $295.4 billion in 2024, marking the lowest since pre-2011, and even below 2020's pandemic-affected $296.8 billion. Reliance Jio (-33.2%), KDDI (-19.9%), and America Movil (-19.0%) led these cutbacks, whereas BSNL and Telstra enhanced their spending.
- Labor Costs: Labor expenses decreased by 2.6% YoY to $258.3 billion in 2024, accompanied by a reduction in telco workforce to 4.41 million employees. Labor accounted for 21.9% of opex (excluding depreciation and amortization) for the full year.
- Profitability Insights: Margins demonstrated improvement, with EBIT at 15.3% and EBITDA at 33.7% for 2024, highlighting consistent operational efficiency amid rising cost challenges.
- Regional Contributions: The Americas dominated in 2024, contributing 37.7% of global revenue and 36.1% of global capex. Europe, on the other hand, registered the highest capital intensity ratio at 18.6%.
Key Topics Covered:
Report Highlights
Summary
- Market snapshot
- Analysis
- Key stats through 4Q24
- Labor stats
- Operator rankings
Company Analysis
- Company drilldown
- Company benchmarking
Geographical Insights
- Country breakouts
- Country breakouts by company
- Regional breakouts
Data & Methodology
- Raw Data
- Subs & traffic
- Exchange rates
- Methodology & Scope
About the Publisher
Companies Featured
- A1 Telekom Austria
- Advanced Info Service (AIS)
- Airtel
- Altice Europe
- Altice USA
- America Movil
- AT&T
- Axiata
- Axtel
- Batelco
- BCE
- Bezeq Israel
- Bouygues Telecom
- BSNL
- BT
- Cable ONE, Inc.
- Cablevision
- Cell C
- Cellcom Israel
- CenturyLink
- Cequel Communications
- Charter Communications
- China Broadcasting Network
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Cincinatti Bell
- CK Hutchison
- Clearwire
- Cogeco
- Com Hem Holding AB
- Comcast
- Consolidated Communications
- Cyfrowy Polsat
- DEN Networks Limited
- Deutsche Telekom
- Digi Communications
- DirecTV
- Dish Network
- Dish TV India Limited
- DNA Ltd.
- Du
- EE
- Elisa
- Entel
- Etisalat
- Fairpoint Communications
- Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
- Frontier Communications
- Globe Telecom
- Grupo Clarin
- Grupo Televisa
- Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited
- Idea Cellular Limited
- Iliad SA
- KDDI
- KPN
- KT
- Leap Wireless
- LG Uplus
- Liberty Global
- M1
- Manitoba Telecom Services
- Maroc Telecom
- Maxis Berhad
- Megafon
- MetroPCS Communications
- Millicom
- Mobile Telesystems
- MTN Group
- MTNL
- NTT
- Oi
- Omantel
- Ono
- Ooredoo
- Orange
- PCCW
- PLDT
- Proximus
- Quebecor Telecommunications
- Rakuten
- Reliance Communications Limited
- Reliance Jio
- Rogers
- Rostelecom
- Safaricom Limited
- Sasktel
- Shaw
- Singtel
- SITI Networks Limited
- SK Telecom
- Sky plc
- SmarTone
- SoftBank
- Spark New Zealand Limited
- Sprint
- StarHub
- STC (Saudi Telecom)
- SureWest Communications
- Swisscom
- Taiwan Mobile
- Tata Communications
- Tata Teleservices
- TDC
- TDS
- Tele2 AB
- Telecom Argentina
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Telekom Malaysia Berhad
- Telenor
- Telia
- Telkom Indonesia
- Telkom SA
- Telstra
- Telus
- Thaicom
- Time Warner
- Time Warner Cable
- TPG Telecom Limited
- True Corp
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Veon
- Verizon
- Virgin Media
- Vivendi
- Vodafone
- Vodafone Idea Limited
- VodafoneZiggo
- Wind Tre
- Windstream
- Zain
- Zain KSA
- Ziggo
