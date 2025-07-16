MiningToken Launches Blockchain-Based Cloud Mining Platform, Opening Doors to Passive Crypto Income for All

ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Designed with transparency and user empowerment in mind, MiningToken is simplifying digital asset mining while allowing investors to earn consistent daily returns backed by real infrastructure.

Built for Accessibility and Transparency

MiningToken’s platform is engineered for ease of use, removing the high entry costs and complexity associated with traditional mining. Users can begin mining in minutes by purchasing tokenized hash power, with earnings distributed daily to their connected wallets via smart contracts.

“Crypto mining has historically been reserved for experts and large-scale investors. We’re changing that,” said a MiningToken spokesperson. “Our mission is to deliver a secure, transparent and profitable mining experience for everyone.”

Highlights of the MiningToken Platform:

Cloud-Based Mining Contracts – Users gain fractional access to industrial mining farms without owning hardware.





– Users gain fractional access to industrial mining farms without owning hardware. Real-Time Earnings Dashboard – Monitor live hashrate performance, payouts, and contract status in a user-friendly interface.





– Monitor live hashrate performance, payouts, and contract status in a user-friendly interface. Native $MTK Token Utility – Stake for added rewards, participate in governance, and unlock premium mining packages.





– Stake for added rewards, participate in governance, and unlock premium mining packages. Daily Smart Contract Payouts – Mining rewards are distributed automatically, removing the need for intermediaries.





– Mining rewards are distributed automatically, removing the need for intermediaries. Eco-Conscious Mining Operations – Infrastructure leverages energy-efficient systems to reduce environmental impact.





Powering the $MTK Ecosystem

At the center of the MiningToken platform is the $MTK token—used to facilitate rewards, staking, and platform engagement. $MTK holders benefit from the flexible utility, including early access to contract tiers and enhanced reward multipliers.

The token is designed to grow alongside the platform, creating a cyclical system that benefits long-term participants.

A Scalable Future

As the demand for passive income streams continues to rise amid market volatility, MiningToken is positioning itself as a reliable, future-proof gateway to the mining sector. Plans are underway to expand its mining footprint and introduce additional DeFi integrations for broader token utility.





About MiningToken



MiningToken is a blockchain-based platform that offers users the ability to participate in cryptocurrency mining through tokenized cloud mining contracts. It eliminates the need for hardware, making mining accessible, transparent, and secure for both new and experienced users. With its native $MTK token, users can stake, earn rewards, and gain exposure to real mining operations in a fully decentralized way.



Explore cloud mining opportunities with zero setup and real-time payouts at www.miningtoken.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.