Bitcoin Swift Announces Final Countdown to $15 Token Launch as 64-Day Presale Nears Completion





Early participants already receiving automated mining rewards as protocol integrates AI, programmable mining, and privacy-focused governance

LUXEMBOURG, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3 ), a new blockchain protocol combining programmable mining rewards, AI-enhanced governance, and hybrid consensus architecture, has officially entered the final phase of its 64-day presale. With less than three months remaining before its public token launch at $15, the project reports that early presale participants have already begun earning returns through its automated reward cycle.

Designed to offer a more dynamic alternative to prolonged token sales, Bitcoin Swift’s presale is divided into ten short stages. At the end of each stage, buyers begin receiving mining rewards via a smart contract-powered Proof-of-Yield system — a model that distributes value immediately, not months after launch.

"The $15 launch is not just a price target — it’s a milestone in delivering infrastructure that already works," said a Bitcoin Swift core contributor. “Every stage has been about giving participants a tangible return on their early support.”

Technology Built for Active Participation

Bitcoin Swift’s infrastructure is grounded in a hybrid Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake consensus, with SHA-256 miners producing blocks and validators checkpointing every 100 blocks for security and finality. The network incorporates:

AI-powered oracles that monitor energy use and validator performance

that monitor energy use and validator performance Programmable mining rewards that increase for clean energy usage

that increase for clean energy usage WASM-based smart contracts with adaptive logic

with adaptive logic zk-SNARK privacy systems to protect user data while enabling verifiable credentials

This infrastructure has passed security audits by Spywolf and Solidproof , and several project contributors have voluntarily completed KYC (Know Your Customer) verification for added transparency.





Governance Powered by AI and Identity

Bitcoin Swift features a decentralized governance engine where proposals are scored by AI before entering a quadratic voting system. Reputation, not just token weight, plays a role — with decentralized identity (DID) proofs enabling more equitable participation.

Users in the community can shape protocol parameters, such as mining reward scaling or validator eligibility, with decisions enforced through immutable validator checkpoints.

Roadmap and Enterprise-Ready Launch Ahead

Following its token launch, Bitcoin Swift plans to implement a series of upgrades focused on enterprise and institutional adoption. Key roadmap items include:

AI smart contracts with real-time learning

zk-SNARK shielded ledgers for confidential DeFi

DID-based authentication for Web3 applications

Governance simulation tools for proposal testing

MPC audits and privacy-enhanced compliance mechanisms



The $15 public launch is expected to bring these technologies into full operational status, enabling Bitcoin Swift to enter the next phase of its rollout with robust infrastructure, an engaged community, and a working reward economy.

About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is a next-generation blockchain protocol designed to combine AI governance, programmable mining rewards, and privacy-first tools in a single, decentralized ecosystem. Its core mission is to deliver a high-performance, self-improving network where participants are rewarded from the outset through transparent, on-chain logic.

Participants in the Bitcoin Swift ecosystem are not just passive observers. Through decentralized tools and transparent discussion in the Telegram community , users help shape the protocol’s evolution on a daily basis.

For more information, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

