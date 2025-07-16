Sify Technologies Ltd. Announces Change of Depositary

CHENNAI, India, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, announced that it has appointed JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPMorgan”) as the successor depositary for the Company’s American Depositary Receipt (the “ADR”) program, effective from July 23, 2025.

The Company has also entered into an amended and restated deposit agreement with JPMorgan. A registration statement on Form F-6 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 10, 2025, in connection with the change of depositary, and the form of the amended and restated deposit agreement is filed as an exhibit to Form F-6.

Holders of outstanding ADRs are not required to take any action in connection with the change of depositary. JPMorgan will be notifying all registered holders of ADRs of their appointment as successor depositary.

JPMorgan is a global leader in financial services, offering solutions to the world's most important corporations, governments and institutions in more than 100 countries. JPMorgan has been a leading provider of customized depositary receipt solutions to the world’s largest issuers since 1927.

About Sify Technologies

A multiple year winner of the Golden Peacock award for Corporate Governance from the Institute of Directors, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, medium and small businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10,000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1,700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom, UAE and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com , Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

