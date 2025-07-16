Coated Ducts Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Focus on Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, and Oil & Gas

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coated Ducts Market by Coating Type (ETFE, ECTFE, Others), Type (Powder, Liquid), End-use Industry (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Others), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The coated ducts market is projected to reach USD 666.5 million by 2030 from USD 527.6 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

This research report focuses on various levels of analysis, including industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the coated ducts market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The growing need for cleanroom environments, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, is driving significant demand for the coated ducts market. Cleanrooms used in semiconductor manufacturing must maintain extremely low particle counts - typically ISO Class 5 or lower - while also ensuring uniform temperature and humidity levels.

Any contamination can lead to defective chips. Coated ducts play a crucial role by facilitating air and exhaust transport while also providing corrosion resistance and ease of cleaning. These features are essential for achieving optimal cleanroom performance. As semiconductor processes become more advanced and sensitive, the need for durable, high-performance ducting solutions that resist contamination will continue to increase the demand for coated ducts.



Based on the end-use industry, semiconductor manufacturing accounted for the largest market share in terms of value.



The semiconductor industry is projected to be the largest end-use market for coated ducts in terms of value during the forecast period. This industry has strict requirements for contamination control, chemical resistance, and durability, necessitating the use of high-performance coated ducts, particularly those lined with ETFE and ECTFE. Although duct systems represent only a small portion of the overall semiconductor environment, it is crucial to maintain their cleanliness to comply with cleanroom standards. This cleanliness is essential for controlling environmental factors and preventing contamination from components within the system.



Additionally, the demand for high-performance coated ducts is increasing due to the rapid global expansion of semiconductor production, especially in the Asia Pacific and North American regions. As this expansion continues and chip performance improves through advanced designs, the need for reliable, corrosion-resistant duct systems that are easy to clean becomes more critical. This trend further reinforces the semiconductor industry's position as the largest end-user in the coated ducts market.



Based on coating type, ECTFE coatings account for the second-largest share in terms of value.



In terms of value, ECTFE coatings account for the second-largest share of the coated ducts market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to ECTFE's excellent chemical resistance, durability, and performance under extreme conditions. It has established itself as the preferred coating for demanding applications in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and chemical processing industries. ECTFE-coated ducts are particularly popular in aggressive chemical environments that require strict purity standards. These coatings were developed and refined to endure such conditions, ensuring long-term performance and minimizing maintenance costs.



The market for ECTFE-coated air ducts is expected to grow steadily, driven by increasing capital investments in high-tech manufacturing and the need for air handling systems that can withstand corrosive environments and maintain high levels of purity. Industrial expansion in regions like the Asia Pacific is further boosting the demand for ECTFE solutions, positioning it for increased market strength.



Based on region, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share and is the fastest-growing region in the coated ducts market in terms of value.



The Asia Pacific region leads the coated ducts market in terms of both market share and growth rate, primarily due to several key factors. Rapid urbanization, robust infrastructure development, and a thriving manufacturing sector in major economies such as China, India, and various Southeast Asian nations contribute significantly to this growth.

Additionally, ongoing issues with poor air quality in many developing countries in Asia have led to an increased demand for effective air filtration and ventilation solutions. This, in turn, raises the need for coated ducts known for their durability and low maintenance requirements. The presence of major industry players and extensive distribution networks further strengthens Asia Pacific's position in the global market. As a result, the region not only holds the largest market share but is also anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the coated ducts industry throughout the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $527.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $666.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Chemical Resistance Requirements

Compliance with Environmental and Safety Regulations

Need for Long-Term Durability and Low Maintenance Requirements

Restraints

High Material and Installation Costs

Availability of Alternative Solutions

Slow Adoption in Cost-Conscious Markets

Stringent Regulations Related to Pfas

Opportunities

High-Purity Materials Create Demand for High Cleanliness Standards in Manufacturing Sector

Expansion of Semiconductor Fabs and Industrial Manufacturing Facilities

Meeting Fm4922 and Fm4910 Standards Enables Use in Regulated Cleanroom and Industrial Environments

Challenges

Chemical Resistance Limitations and Permeation

Limited Awareness and Market Penetration Outside Semiconductor Sector

Fire Safety and Regulatory Compliance Constraints

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturers

Distributors

End-users

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Automated Powder Coating

Primerless Ectfe

Induction Preheating Technology

Complementary Technologies

Plasma Surface Activation

Electrostatic Charging Systems

Case Study Analysis

High-Purity Halar Ectfe Coatings for Semiconductor Ventilation and Exhaust Systems

Psp-Coated Metal Duct Revolutionized Wastewater Odor Control Systems

Use of Ectfe-Coated Ducts in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility

Patent Analysis

Introduction

Legal Status of Patents

Jurisdiction Analysis

Companies Featured

Kenyon Pte Ltd.

Exyte Group

UangYih-Tech Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sebo Mec

Chenfull International Co. Ltd.

Acesian Partners Limited

Sigma Roto Lining Pvt Ltd.

Viron International

Dongsheng (Zhangjiagang) Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.

Spiral Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Junhao Co. Ltd.

Epiroc Mining India Limited

LBF Technik GmbH

Shanghai Shengjian Technology Co. Ltd.

ATS Duct Inc.

Chern Dar Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Dianduo (M) Sdn Bhd

Woojin I&S Co. Ltd.

Hueng Luei Process Industry Co. Ltd.

Simtech Process Systems

Vent Trade Sp. z o.o.

Anhui Gelinsida

Empico Coating Sdn Bhd

BS Projects Pvt. Ltd.

BerlinerLuft. Technik GmbH

