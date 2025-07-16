Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Set to Surpass USD 25.41 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence, Biologic Advancements and Expanding Access - SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market was valued at USD 11.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.70%, reaching USD 25.41 billion by 2032.

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market is displaying strong growth on account of the rising prevalence of psoriatic diseases, growing awareness, and developments in biologic and targeted therapies. A favorable reimbursement landscape and increasing interest in personalization play a role in driving the growth. Moreover, the emergence of novel pipeline drugs and rising healthcare spending, particularly in developing regions, will further drive the demand in the forecast years.





The U.S. psoriatic arthritis treatment market was estimated at USD 3.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The North American psoriatic arthritis treatment market is led by the U.S. owing to higher advances in health care facilities, a high rate of adoption of biologics, and favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, potent R&D activity and early access to new therapies continue to support its status as a leading regional player.

By Drug Class, the Biologics Segment to Dominate the Psoriatic arthritis treatment Market

The biologics segment dominated the market dominated the psoriatic arthritis treatment market with a 31.54% market share in 2023, owing to their better efficacy in the treatment of moderate-to-severe disease, faster onset of action, and their targeted mode of action, which reduces the systemic adverse effects. There is now strong evidence of clinical efficacy and patient response to biologic agents (TNF inhibitors and IL-17/IL-23 inhibitors), which have emerged as the preferred option in terms of treatment for rheumatologists.

By Route of Administration, Injectable Segment Leads the Psoriatic arthritis treatment Market

The injectable segment dominated the psoriatic arthritis treatment market with a 42.13%, as biologics drugs were widely received and most of them are given by injection in subcutaneous or intravenous form. Injectables provide fast and targeted relief from moderate-to-severe conditions and have become the treatment of choice for patients and prescribers. Their high bioavailability, possibility of self-administration using self-injectors or autoinjector pens, and long dosing intervals are factors that contribute to improving patient adherence to treatment.

By Distribution Channel, the Hospital Pharmacies segment led the Psoriatic arthritis treatment Market

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the psoriatic arthritis treatment market as the high prescribing and administration rates of the biologics demand close medical monitoring. Years of inpatient experience, infusion, and payer consolidation have given hospitals an edge as convenient gateways for specialty care that deliver high-margin/large-ticket therapies.

Psoriatic arthritis treatment Market Dominated by North America, Asia Pacific to Register Fastest Growth

North America holds the highest share in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market with a 39.46% market share in 2023, owing to well-established healthcare facilities, key players’ presence, and high utilization of targeted and biologic therapies. Market growth is underpinned by strong patient and physician awareness and broad reimbursement coverage. Additionally, the strong clinical research efforts and early regulatory approval, especially in the U.S., have resulted in the largest share of the North American psoriatic arthritis treatment market in the U.S. alone.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing patient population, developing healthcare infrastructure, and improving access to specialty medication. Increasing awareness, healthcare spending, and government support in countries such as China, India, and Japan are boosting diagnosis and treatment rates.

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Companies Profiled in the Report

AbbVie (Humira, Rinvoq)

Amgen (Enbrel, Aimovig)

Johnson & Johnson (Stelara, Tremfya)

Novartis (Cosentyx, Kisqali)

Merck & Co. (Remicade, Jemperli)

Pfizer (Xeljanz, Enbrel)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (Orencia, Otezla)

Eli Lilly and Company (Taltz, Olumiant)

Sanofi (Kevzara, Dupixent)

Gilead Sciences (Biktarvy, Veklury)

UCB Pharma (Cimzia, Kusabri)

Abbott Laboratories (Humira, Simulect)

Horizon Therapeutics (Tepezza, Krystexxa)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Olumiant, Actemra)

Roche (Actemra, Venclexta)

Celltrion Healthcare (Remsima, Truxima)

Mylan (Renflexis, Biosimilars in Development)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Copaxone, Ajovy)

Samsung Biologics (Renflexis, Biosimilars Pipeline)

AstraZeneca (Fasenra, Imfinzi)

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drugs Class

NSAIDs

DMARDs

Biologics

Others

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.08 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 25.41 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.70% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising global incidence of psoriatic arthritis and autoimmune disorders

Increased access to biologic and targeted therapies, especially in North America and Europe

Favorable reimbursement frameworks in the U.S. and EU

Growing healthcare investments in emerging economies

Clinical R&D advancements leading to new pipeline approvals

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends (2023) by Region

5.3 Healthcare Spending (by Region) (2023)

5.4 Trends in Drug Development and Approvals

5.5 Patient Demographics and Treatment Adherence

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market by Drugs Class

8. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market by Route of Administration

9. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

