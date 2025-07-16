Global Blended Cement Market Surges with Eco-Friendly Construction Demand; Sustainability, Durability, and Innovation Drive Growth Amid Decarbonization Push & Green Infrastructure Investments

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blended Cement Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blended Cement Market, valued at USD 75.4 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, reaching USD 117.4 billion by 2034.

This growth is driven by the push toward sustainable construction solutions and the global shift toward decarbonizing the building sector. Traditional cement production, accounting for nearly 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions, is a significant focus for government policies and environmental mandates aimed at reducing infrastructure's climate impact.

Blended cement, incorporating industrial by-products like fly ash and slag, reduces clinker usage, offering a cost-effective and environmentally responsible solution. As urban centers expand, demand for low-emission construction materials increases, particularly in markets emphasizing green infrastructure.

Beyond environmental benefits, blended cement offers superior performance with lower production costs. The inclusion of industrial materials enhances durability, workability, and chemical resistance, making it ideal for various construction types. Its popularity in large-scale projects owes to these mechanical advantages and a reduced carbon footprint. With rising infrastructure investments across the U.S., the demand for efficient, long-lasting materials like lightweight concrete is supported by the rise of electric vehicles and green energy infrastructure.

Portland pozzolana cement held a 41.5% share in 2024, attributed to its long-lasting strength, lower heat emission, and enhanced resistance to chemical exposure—critical factors in construction and marine applications. PPC is gaining popularity in regions like Africa and Asia-Pacific, spurred by public and private sector investments in infrastructure and housing. Portland slag cement (PSC), containing blast furnace slag, is also in rising demand due to its eco-efficiency and compatibility with sustainable building practices.

The residential construction segment held a 35% share in 2024. While infrastructure such as roads, railways, and airports fuels significant consumption, the residential sector benefits greatly from blended cement's cost-saving and labor-reducing properties. In emerging economies, the need for affordable and scalable housing has intensified, driving a preference for durable and environmentally safe materials suitable for long-lasting homes. Rapid urban migration and ongoing housing shortages push demand upward.

The fly ash segment accounted for a 37.2% share in 2024. Fly ash and ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBFS) remain key supplementary cementitious materials due to their availability and technical performance. Fly ash is favored in pozzolanic cement mixes for strength enhancement and reduced permeability, while GGBFS offers superior sulfate resistance, making it suitable for marine and industrial applications. However, reduced output from coal-based energy plants has limited fly ash availability, prompting producers to explore new SCM options to meet ongoing demand.

The U.S. Blended Cement Market held an 85% share, valued at USD 8 million in 2024, due to its commitment to sustainable construction and aggressive climate mitigation goals. Federal policies create significant momentum for low-carbon materials like blended cement through key infrastructure programs. New building standards, financial incentives for green projects, and evolving performance regulations accelerate the transition to eco-conscious construction. Additionally, U.S.-based startups developing low-emission cement production technologies are reshaping the competitive landscape.

Key players shaping the Global Blended Cement Market include China National Building Material Co., Ltd, Heidelberg Materials, CEMEX, Holcim Group, and UltraTech Cement.

To enhance market presence and remain competitive, companies focus on innovation, capacity expansion, and sustainable product development. Firms invest in low-carbon formulations by integrating more industrial by-products and optimizing production efficiency. Collaborations with governments and real estate developers on green building programs open new demand channels.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter’s Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $75.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $117.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Industry 360 degree synopsis

Key market trends Regional Product Type Application Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs)

TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives Executive decision points Critical success factors

Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

Industry ecosystem analysis Supplier Landscape Profit Margin Value addition at each stage Factor affecting the value chain Disruptions

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives Cost advantages and performance benefits Infrastructure development and construction activities Urbanization and population growth Industry pitfalls and challenges Supply chain disruptions Price volatility of raw materials Competition from alternative building materials Carbon pricing and emission regulations Market opportunities Emerging markets and developing economies Green building certifications and sustainable construction Technological advancements and innovation Government incentives and support programs

Growth potential analysis

Regulatory landscape

Porter's analysis

PESTEL analysis Technology and Innovation landscape Current technological trends Emerging technologies

Price trends

Future market trends

Technology and Innovation landscape

Patent Landscape

Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)

Sustainability and Environmental Aspects Sustainable Practices Waste Reduction Strategies Energy Efficiency in Production Eco-friendly Initiatives

Carbon Footprint Considerations

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

Company market share analysis

Company matrix analysis

Competitive analysis of major market players

Competitive positioning matrix

Key developments

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034

Portland pozzolana cement (PPC)

Portland slag cement (PSC)

Portland limestone cement (PLC)

Portland composite cement (PCC)

Limestone calcined clay cement (LC3)

Ternary blended cement

Others

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034

Residential construction

Non-residential construction Commercial buildings Industrial buildings Institutional buildings

Infrastructure development Roads and highways Bridges and dams Airports and ports Other infrastructure

Precast and cast-in-place concrete

Others

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs), 2021-2034

Fly ash

Ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBFS)

Silica fume

Limestone

Calcined clay

Others

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

