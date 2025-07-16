Plant-based Supplements Market - Global Forecast to 2030 | Rising Demand for Plant-Based Supplements Spurs Market Growth through Preventive Health Strategies

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Supplements Market by Product Type (Protein, Vitamins & Minerals, Superfood & Functional, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Ready-to-Drink (RTD), Snacks), Supplement Form, Age Group, End-use, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global plant-based supplements market is poised for significant growth, with estimates placing its value at USD 27.52 billion by 2025, and projecting it to reach USD 42.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% during this period.

This report supports stakeholders in understanding market dynamics and identifying lucrative opportunities for strategic planning and improved market positioning. It offers revenue approximations for the overall market and its subsegments, insights into the competitive landscape to guide business strategy, and updates on key trends, product innovations, and growth areas.

Leading companies such as Nestle (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Glanbia PLC (Germany), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Herbalife Ltd. (US) are key players, alongside H&H Group (China), Jamieson Wellness Inc. (Canada), and others.

Increasing Demand for Preventive and Specialized Supplements

Driven by a surge in consumer focus on health and wellness maintenance, the demand for plant-based supplements is increasing. These supplements, such as plant-based multivitamins, adaptogenic herbs, protein powders, and algae-derived omega-3s, are being integrated into daily wellness routines as preventive measures against chronic diseases and to fulfill specific health objectives like strengthening immunity and improving cardiovascular and gut health. Concerns over synthetic additives and allergens in conventional supplements further propel this trend.

Opportunities Amid Market Disruptions

As the industry faces disruptions from evolving consumer expectations and innovative developments, opportunities arise for market players. The demand for clean-label, natural, and sustainably sourced ingredients is intensifying. Additionally, the rise in personalized nutrition solutions, propelled by advances in AI, microbiome analysis, and DNA-based recommendations, is creating a shift towards tailored, targeted supplement products.

Online Retail Segment Dominance

Online retail holds a considerable market share among the distribution channels in the plant-based supplements industry. Its success is attributed to unmatched convenience, broad product availability, and adaptability to niche consumer preferences. These platforms provide a comprehensive shopping experience, allowing users to compare brands, ingredients, and pricing efficiently. The availability of customer reviews, certifications, and lab results online also increases consumer trust in product authenticity and quality.

North American Market Leadership

North America is projected to continue dominating the plant-based supplements market, driven by heightened consumer awareness, advanced healthcare systems, and a strong culture of preventive health practices. The incorporation of ethical and environmental considerations into purchasing decisions further catalyzes regional demand. Effective marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements also play pivotal roles in maintaining the region's market leadership.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Consumer Focus on Preventive Healthcare and Wellness

Rising Preference for Age-Related Nutritional Support and Supplements in Older Populations

Rising Vegan and Vegetarian Population

Advancements in Extraction and Formulation Technologies

Challenges

Intense Market Competition

Consumer Mistrust of Label Claims

Counterfeit and Substandard Products

Case Studies

Kerry Trendspotter Leveraged AI and ML to Analyze Consumer-Generated Social Media Content, Identifying and Predicting Food Trends

Iff Partners with Salus Optima to Create Personalized Nutrition Platform Using AI to Offer Customized Dietary Recommendations Based on Metabolic Health

Ingredion Utilized Cloud-based Data Analytics, AI, and Cloud Technology to Address Challenges in F&B Industry

Opportunities

Traction Among Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts

Growing Demand for Safe, Allergen-Free Supplements for Children and Infants

Increasing Demand for Women-Centric Formulations

Rapid Expansion of E-Commerce Channels

