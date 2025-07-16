Deadline on August 19th coming up in Lawsuit filed for certain Investors shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on August 19th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
Investors who purchased in excess of $250,000 in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) between June 10, 2024 and June 9, 2025, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 19, 2025. NASDAQ: AAPL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
On June 20, 2025, a NASDAQ: AAPL investor filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Apple Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Apple misstated the time it would take to integrate the advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based Siri features into its devices, that accordingly, it was highly unlikely that these features would be available for the iPhone 16, that the lack of such advanced AI-based features would hurt iPhone 16 sales, and that as a result, Apple’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.
