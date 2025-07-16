Dallas Business Journal Recognizes U.S. Oral Surgery Management for Continued Growth

IRVING, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, the Dallas Business Journal has named Irving’s U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) to this year’s Fast 50 – a list of the 50 fastest growing companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Each year, nominations are gathered from all over North Texas, and only the top 50 companies are recognized. To qualify, companies must have at least $10 million in annual revenue and be able to show significant net revenue growth over the past three years.

“The Dallas Business Journal is a highly respected and established publication, and we’re thrilled that it has once again selected USOSM as one of the fastest growing companies in North Texas,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “We have a strong team who is dedicated to continuing that growth and a firm foundation on which to build.”

USOSM’s growth can be attributed to many factors. Chief among them is the quality of its surgeon partners, added USOSM Board of Directors Chairman Richard Hall. “We’ve always been extremely selective about the quality of surgeons with whom we partner and that is one of the reasons for our growth. Our surgeon partners are the best-of-the-best. They’re board certified, highly trained and highly skilled. They’re also true partners with an ownership stake in USOSM and complete clinical autonomy.”

