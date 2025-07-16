Oportun Named to the CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 List

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it has been named to the third edition of CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 for the second year in a row. Oportun was recognized for its intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting tools that enable its members to build a better financial future.

This prestigious award, presented in partnership with Statista, is based on an in-depth analysis of key performance indicators for more than 2,000 eligible companies using publicly available sources such as annual reports, media monitoring, and company websites.

“Oportun is committed to helping our members take control of their finances and move forward with confidence, “ said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun, “Being recognized as one of the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC is a powerful validation of our mission, our incredible team, and the impact that our technology-driven solutions provide for deserving individuals who might otherwise be ignored by mainstream finance.”

For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Oportun Media Contact:

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for Oportun

(805) 295-9455

stephanie@cosmo-pr.com