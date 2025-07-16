Aesthetic Business Strategist Dr. Kalpana Sundar to Host Transformational Profit Accelerator Bootcamp for Medspa Owners in Albuquerque – August 7–10, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the medical aesthetics industry continues to experience exponential growth, many medspa owners and aesthetic providers find themselves overwhelmed — juggling clients, marketing, operations, and still struggling to generate consistent profits. Dr. Kalpana Sundar, a board-certified physician and nationally recognized aesthetic business strategist, is on a mission to change that. This August, she is bringing her signature Aesthetic Profit Accelerator Bootcamp to Albuquerque, New Mexico, from August 7–10, 2025 — a powerful four-day intensive seminar designed to help aesthetic professionals turn passion into predictable, scalable profit.

Created for medspa owners, nurse injectors, and solo aesthetic entrepreneurs, this Bootcamp combines hands-on business coaching, high-impact strategy sessions, and mindset rewiring exercises to help attendees build not just a business — but a brand that lasts!

“Too many providers are exhausted and underpaid in an industry that should be both profitable and fulfilling,” says Dr. Sundar. “This Bootcamp is where that changes. We’re not just talking about numbers — we’re talking about sustainable success, conscious leadership, and reclaiming your vision.”

A Proven Leader in the Aesthetic and Business World

Dr. Kalpana Sundar is not only a respected expert in aesthetic medicine, but also a powerhouse entrepreneur who built her own 7-figure practice — and now she mentors other professionals to do the same. She is the founder of the GLOW method, a signature method that teaches female medspa owners how to blend soulful branding with strategic growth, so they can scale without burnout.

A board-certified surgeon, international speaker, and published author, Dr. Sundar is known for combining deep emotional intelligence with practical business strategy. She has been featured in Huffington Post, She Knows, She Finds, Buzz Media, First Coast News, News 4 Jax, and HerNation, and is celebrated for helping aesthetic entrepreneurs step fully into their power — and their profit potential. Dr. Sundar has a deep understanding of what it takes to thrive in the competitive world of aesthetics.

Through her coaching programs, high-impact VIP site visits, national speaking engagements, and media platform, she is leading a movement of women redefining success in aesthetics — with integrity, vision, and soul. Her site visits offer strategic clarity and real-time transformation, helping providers elevate both their business and their energy.

Bootcamp Highlights Include:

Dr. Sundar’s signature GLOW Framework.

Revenue strategies that work — without relying on discounts or overworking.

Live discussions on marketing, sales, legal guidelines, and client retention.

Daily mindset coaching to rewire limiting beliefs around money, success and visibility.

Community building and peer collaboration with other elite medspa owners.

Personalized audits and feedback on your current brand and business model.

The bootcamp also includes networking mixers, Q&A sessions with industry leaders, and real-world case studies to ensure attendees leave with actionable, customized solutions.

“Most aesthetic training focuses on procedures — not profit,” says Dr. Sundar. “This event is about shifting from survival mode to strategy. It’s about building a business that honors your values, your energy, and your long-term vision.”

Who Should Attend:

Medspa owners ready to streamline and scale.

Solo entrepreneurs seeking guidance on branding and marketing.

Anyone ready to fall back in love with their business while increasing impact and income.



Event Details:

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dates: August 7–10, 2025

️Limited Seating Available - Register Below!

To learn more and reserve your spot at the Aesthetic Profit Accelerator Bootcamp, visit:

https://drkalpanasundar.com/aesthetic-profit-accelerator-bootcamp

About Dr. Kalpana Sundar

Dr. Kalpana Sundar is a board-certified surgeon, Med Spa Growth Strategist, and founder of the Aesthetic Profit Accelerator Bootcamp. With a unique blend of clinical mastery and entrepreneurial insight, she empowers female aesthetic professionals to build aligned, profitable, and sustainable businesses. Through her coaching, site visits, and media platform, she is helping women across the country redefine what success looks like — on their own terms.

