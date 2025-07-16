Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program

Luxembourg, 16 July 2025
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 7 JULY 2025 TO 11 JULY 2025
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|10/07/2025
|750
|€ 17.93
|€ 13 449.98
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|10/07/2025
|40 000
|€ 18.00
|€ 720 000.00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
