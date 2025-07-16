Data Center Rack Market Forecasts 2025-2030 | Server Rack Segment to Lead in Growth with Rising Demand for High-density Computing

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Rack Market by Rack Type (Open Frame, Enclosed), Type (Server Racks, Network Racks), Rack Height (42U & Below, 43U Up to 52U), Rack Width (19 Inch, 23 Inch), Data Center Type (Enterprise, Colocation, Hyperscale) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center rack market will grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2025 to USD 9.42 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%

Data center racks are widely used as data centers grow internationally, with the rise of cloud computing, IoT, AI, and big data analytics. The surging demand for colocation and hyperscale data centers boosts the use of high-density and energy-efficient scalable rack systems.

Furthermore, the rise in edge computing is making it necessary for compact, flexible, and strong racks appropriate for remote or crowded locations. More attention to energy efficiency and using sustainable options leads organizations to choose racks that improve their airflow systems and combine advanced cooling.



A major restraint in this sector is the high cost for small and medium-sized firms to start with even basic advanced racks. Many companies find their data centers overcrowded and lack the infrastructure for updated systems. Integration with existing IT, supply chain issues, and thermal management in high-density systems also hinders market growth. Nonetheless, innovations in modular and intelligent racks are promoting expansion.

Some of the significant data center rack market vendors are Schneider Electric (France), HPE (US), Rittal (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Dell Technologies (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (US), Cisco (US) and Legrand (France).



Based on services, the installation & deployment segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The installation & deployment segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the data center rack market during the forecast period due to the growing need for seamless integration of increasingly complex infrastructure. With data centers developing according to high-density computing and edge deployments, organizations and colocation vendors focus on professional services to correct rack configuration, cable routing and management, airflow planning, and power delivery.



Professional deployment services help reduce downtime, ensure regulatory compliance, and offer faster time-to-market for data center operations, making them extremely important in the fast-moving digital economy. In addition, the growing use of modular and prefabricated data centers has fueled demand for effective deployment services. As hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and enterprises continue to increase their data center presence to address the rising data demand, the installation & deployment segment will continue to facilitate effective, scalable, and affordable infrastructure deployment.



Based on the rack type, the server rack segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The server rack segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-density computing and scalable IT infrastructure. With enterprises and hyperscale data centers increasing their IT operations for handling AI, big data analytics, and cloud computing, efficient and stable server deployment becomes a high-priority requirement. Server racks provide organized, secure, and space-efficient enclosures to install multiple servers, which results in better airflow management, easier maintenance, and better power distribution.



The rising need for edge computing and modular data centers drives demand for efficient, flexible, and space-saving server rack solutions with fast deployment. In addition, continued developments of rack designs to accommodate increasing power densities and cable management integration boost the attractiveness of server racks over other forms, making them a key growth factor within the changing data center environment.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Considering the boom in digital transformation, rapid adoption of the cloud, and the deployment of 5G and edge infrastructure, the Asia Pacific data center rack market is carving out a unique identity as the fastest-growing regional segment globally. China, India, and Japan are at the helm of this growth trajectory. China is the largest market, undergoing huge investments in hyperscale data centers by domestic giants and backed with government protocols such as the New Infrastructure Plan. India is the fastest-growing country, along with the Digital India campaign, which benefits startups on a large scale and the growing cloud footprint of global players.



There is an increasing demand for enclosed racks with integrated power and cooling to support high-density computing workloads such as AI and big data analytics. Modular, seismic-resistant, and wall-mount configuration racks are gaining popularity to cater to the requirements of various environments extending from hyperscale to the edge. Moreover, due to space constraints and environmental regulations, Singapore and Japan aim for sustainable and energy-efficient rack solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 359 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Data Generation and Storage Needs from Cloud Computing, AI, and IoT

Adoption of Modular and Edge Data Centers

Surge in Data Center Facilities Across Geographies

Increase in Server and Storage Density

Restraints

Space and Power Limitations in Legacy Data Centers

High Initial Setup Cost Associated with Advanced Rack Infrastructure

Opportunities

Innovations in Thermal Management and Smart Rack Technologies

Rising Adoption of AI & ML Workload, Requiring Optimized Rack Infrastructure

Surge in Hyperscale Deployment

Challenges

Integration of Modular Racks with Legacy Infrastructure and Backward Compatibility

Ensuring Physical Security and Compliance with Data Protection Regulations

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Rack Height, 2025

Indicative Pricing Analysis of Data Center Rack Market, by Rack Height, 2025

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Rack Enclosures

Power Distribution Units

Cable Management System

Complementary Technologies

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (Ups)

Data Center Infrastructure Management (Dcim) Software

Adjacent Technologies

Edge Computing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML)

Virtualization & Cloud Migration

Case Study Analysis

Awc Inc. Uses Rittal's Custom Rack to Meet Its Clients' Demand

Saga Powers Telecom Efficiency with Vertiv's Integrated Solutions

Riot Games Reinvents Esports Viewing Experience with Cisco Solutions

Future Landscape of Data Center Rack Market

Data Center Rack Market Roadmap Till 2030

Short-Term Roadmap (2025-2026)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2027-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI

Impact of Generative AI on Data Center Racks

Use Cases of Generative AI in Data Center Racks

Future of Generative AI in Data Center Rack Market

Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Overview

Introduction

Key Tariff Rates

Price Impact Analysis

Impact on Country/RegionSnapshot

