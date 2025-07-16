Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Report 2025, Featuring Profiles of Kyocera, CoorsTek, Ferrotec, CeramTec, Fiven Norge, Kymera, Blasch Precision Ceramics, Anoop Ceramics, and More

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silicon carbide technical ceramics market is witnessing significant growth, with market size expected to rise from $5.21 billion in 2024 to $5.6 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 7.5%.

Key factors fueling this trend include the expansion of the semiconductor and aerospace sectors, increasing defense applications, and a boost in R&D for advanced ceramics.

Projections indicate the market will grow further to $7.39 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 7.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy expansion, combined with increasing use in medical applications and a demand for wear-resistant materials. Trends during this forecast period include advancements in semiconductor technology, manufacturing processes, and AI and 5G integration.

The rise in electric vehicle demand significantly impacts the silicon carbide technical ceramics market. EVs, powered by cutting-edge battery technology, require high-performance materials like silicon carbide to enhance power electronics and thermal management, boosting vehicle efficiency and range. For instance, battery-electric vehicles accounted for 17.7% of new light-duty vehicle sales in Q3 2023, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Companies in the market, such as SNAM Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., are investing in innovations like high-purity materials, evident in their recent launch of SNAM High Purity Silicon Carbide with a 99.99% purity level. This mirrors industry trends towards high-performance materials in sectors like semiconductors and renewable energy. Additionally, Schunk GmbH's acquisition of ESK-SIC GmbH underscores a strategic move to expand its silicon carbide portfolio.

The silicon carbide market's leading players include Kyocera Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., Ferrotec Corporation, and others. In 2024, North America led the market, but the Asia-Pacific region is set to be the fastest-growing sector during the forecast period. The market spans key territories, including the USA, China, Germany, and India.

With its high resilience, thermal conductivity, and mechanical strength, silicon carbide is ideal for demanding industry applications. It is available in various forms such as reaction bonded and sintered silicon carbide, spread through direct sales, distributors, and online platforms. The market comprises sales of components like seal rings, bearings, and refractory parts, contributing significantly to industries like aerospace, automotive, and semiconductors.

The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Global Market Report 2025 offers crucial insights for strategists and senior management to navigate this rapidly expanding sector. The focus is on current market dynamics and emerging trends shaping the future landscape over the coming decade.

Markets Covered: By Type: Reaction Bonded Silicon Carbide, Sintered Silicon Carbide, Recrystallized Silicon Carbide, CVD Silicon Carbide, Others. By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors/Wholesalers, Online Retail. By Application: Machinery Manufacturing, Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Engineering, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor, Automobile, Photovoltaics, Others.

Sub Segments: Various sub-types under each silicon carbide category, such as Reaction Bonded SiC, Sintered SiC, Recrystallized SiC, CVD SiC, and more.

Various sub-types under each silicon carbide category, such as Reaction Bonded SiC, Sintered SiC, Recrystallized SiC, CVD SiC, and more. Key Companies Profiled: Kyocera Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., Ferrotec Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmbH.

Kyocera Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., Ferrotec Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmbH. Countries: Markets include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain. Regions: Includes Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Includes Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Time Series: Data covers a five-year historical trend and a ten-year forecast.

Data covers a five-year historical trend and a ten-year forecast. Data: Includes market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

