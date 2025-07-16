Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Report 2025, Featuring Profiles of Kyocera, CoorsTek, Ferrotec, CeramTec, Fiven Norge, Kymera, Blasch Precision Ceramics, Anoop Ceramics, and More

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global silicon carbide technical ceramics market is witnessing significant growth, with market size expected to rise from $5.21 billion in 2024 to $5.6 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 7.5%.
Key factors fueling this trend include the expansion of the semiconductor and aerospace sectors, increasing defense applications, and a boost in R&D for advanced ceramics.
Projections indicate the market will grow further to $7.39 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 7.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy expansion, combined with increasing use in medical applications and a demand for wear-resistant materials. Trends during this forecast period include advancements in semiconductor technology, manufacturing processes, and AI and 5G integration.
The rise in electric vehicle demand significantly impacts the silicon carbide technical ceramics market. EVs, powered by cutting-edge battery technology, require high-performance materials like silicon carbide to enhance power electronics and thermal management, boosting vehicle efficiency and range. For instance, battery-electric vehicles accounted for 17.7% of new light-duty vehicle sales in Q3 2023, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Companies in the market, such as SNAM Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., are investing in innovations like high-purity materials, evident in their recent launch of SNAM High Purity Silicon Carbide with a 99.99% purity level. This mirrors industry trends towards high-performance materials in sectors like semiconductors and renewable energy. Additionally, Schunk GmbH's acquisition of ESK-SIC GmbH underscores a strategic move to expand its silicon carbide portfolio.
The silicon carbide market's leading players include Kyocera Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., Ferrotec Corporation, and others. In 2024, North America led the market, but the Asia-Pacific region is set to be the fastest-growing sector during the forecast period. The market spans key territories, including the USA, China, Germany, and India.
With its high resilience, thermal conductivity, and mechanical strength, silicon carbide is ideal for demanding industry applications. It is available in various forms such as reaction bonded and sintered silicon carbide, spread through direct sales, distributors, and online platforms. The market comprises sales of components like seal rings, bearings, and refractory parts, contributing significantly to industries like aerospace, automotive, and semiconductors.
The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Global Market Report 2025 offers crucial insights for strategists and senior management to navigate this rapidly expanding sector. The focus is on current market dynamics and emerging trends shaping the future landscape over the coming decade.
Report Scope:
- Markets Covered:
- By Type: Reaction Bonded Silicon Carbide, Sintered Silicon Carbide, Recrystallized Silicon Carbide, CVD Silicon Carbide, Others.
- By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors/Wholesalers, Online Retail.
- By Application: Machinery Manufacturing, Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Engineering, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor, Automobile, Photovoltaics, Others.
- Sub Segments: Various sub-types under each silicon carbide category, such as Reaction Bonded SiC, Sintered SiC, Recrystallized SiC, CVD SiC, and more.
- Key Companies Profiled: Kyocera Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., Ferrotec Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmbH.
- Countries: Markets include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.
- Regions: Includes Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
- Time Series: Data covers a five-year historical trend and a ten-year forecast.
- Data: Includes market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic market report include:
- Kyocera Corporation
- CoorsTek Inc.
- Ferrotec Corporation
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- CeramTec GmbH
- Qingdao Newthink New Materials Co. Ltd.
- Fiven Norge AS
- Kymera International
- Performance Ceramics & Refractories
- Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.
- Precision Ceramics Ltd.
- Shanghai Gehang Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd.
- Anoop Ceramics
- International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited
- Heeger Materials Inc.
- Ortech Inc.
- C-Mac International
- CG Thermal
- ASUZAC Co. Ltd.
- Washington Mills.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$7.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Trends and Strategies
Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market - Macro Economic Scenario
Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic PESTEL Analysis
- Analysis of End Use Industries
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Growth Rate Analysis
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Historic Market Size and Growth
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Forecast Market Size and Growth
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Total Addressable Market (TAM)
Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Segmentation
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Segmentation by Type
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Segmentation by Application
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Reaction Bonded Silicon Carbide
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sintered Silicon Carbide
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Recrystallized Silicon Carbide
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Sub-Segmentation of CVD Silicon Carbide
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Types
Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Split by Region
- Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market, Split by Country
Country Specific Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Analysis
Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Competitive Landscape
- Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Company Profiles
Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market
Recent Developments in the Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market
Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market High Potential Countries, Segments, and Strategies
- Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
- Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
- Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihsv9u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment