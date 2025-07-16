LinkU and TikTok Unite to Usher in the Future of Creator-Fan Connection Across Southeast Asia

Hong Kong, China, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold step for Southeast Asia’s creator economy, LinkU proudly announces its collaboration with TikTok, uniting over 340 creators and publishers across Indonesia and the region, with a combined reach of over 700 million views. This marks the beginning of a movement: one that champions authentic connection, deeper engagement, and regional creator empowerment.

“We’re not just launching a platform—we’re activating a cultural shift,” said Myrtle Anne Ramos, founder of Block Tides and appointed CEO & strategist of LinkU. “Southeast Asia is home to some of the most passionate fans and vibrant creators. LinkU exists to turn that passion into powerful connection.”

As TikTok dominates the digital landscape in SEA, LinkU steps in to offer something complementary: intimate, 1:1 connections between fans and creators, built on trust, authenticity, and exclusive access.

Rooted in Southeast Asia, Built for Deeper Belonging

The LinkU rollout begins with a sharp focus on Indonesia—where digital culture thrives and fandoms flourish. This regional-first approach ensures that every feature is culturally resonant and designed with local creator dynamics in mind.

Through this collaboration, LinkU will bring its key features to life:

• Private 1:1 chats with top SEA creators

• Members-only livestreams and behind-the-scenes content

• Fan recognition systems and leaderboard rewards

• Creator-led experiences that go beyond the screen







“Our goal is to make fans feel seen and creators feel supported—right here in Southeast Asia,” Ramos added. “We’re starting with Indonesia because it’s the heart of digital creativity in the region.”

About the Company

LinkU is a next-generation fandom platform transforming how creators and fans connect through private 1:1 chats, exclusive content, and reward-based engagement. Built to empower Southeast Asia’s massive and passionate creator economy, LinkU bridges intimate connections and sustainable creator growth.

Follow us: https://linktr.ee/LinkUNation