Food Lyophilization Equipment Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Industrial-Scale Lyophilization Gains Ground Over Laboratory-Scale Systems

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Lyophilization Equipment Market by Type, Scale of Operation, Technology Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global food lyophilization equipment market, valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.0%

An increasing consumer preference for natural, preservative-free, and shelf-stable food products is driving the growing demand for advanced, reliable freeze-drying technologies. Food manufacturers are integrating modern lyophilization equipment to preserve nutritional content, extend shelf life, and ensure product quality, thus complying with evolving regulatory standards.

The market is catalyzed by the growth of functional foods, organic products, and convenience food segments, supported by increased exports of freeze-dried products. Innovations focused on energy efficiency, automation, and process control are making freeze-drying more accessible and cost-effective. The demand for scalable solutions across diverse food categories is pushing further adoption despite the challenges posed by stringent regulatory and cGMP compliance requirements.

Prominent market players include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, Tofflon Science and Technology Group, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, and Spinco Tech. Other notable contributors are Cuddon Freeze Dry, LOBOAO, SED Pharma, and Esquire Biotech, among others.

Industrial-Scale Lyophilization Equipment Market Share

Industrial-scale lyophilization equipment commands the second-largest share after laboratory-scale systems. This segment is fueled by the need for large-volume, high-efficiency freeze-drying solutions essential for producing bulk quantities of freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, dairy, and ready-to-eat meals. These systems provide high throughput, automation, and consistent quality, making them indispensable in meeting consumer and export demands globally. The rising popularity of natural, long-shelf-life foods encourages investments in industrial lyophilization systems.

Enhanced energy efficiency and process optimizations contribute to reduced operational costs. Widely used by major food brands, contract manufacturers, and exporters, industrial-scale freeze dryers, maintaining quality at scale, remain critical to the freeze-dried food supply chain. As demand continues to grow, steady expansion in this segment reinforces its market strength.

Smart Freeze Dryers Growth

Smart freeze dryers are set to record the highest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Driven by automation needs, precision, and real-time monitoring in food processing, smart systems using advanced sensors and data analytics optimize drying processes. These technologies elevate energy efficiency, reduce drying time, and ensure quality consistency, making them favorable among manufacturers.

Smart freeze dryers facilitate scalability and regulatory compliance, aligning with the Industry 4.0 technology adoption. As remote operation capabilities prove advantageous for large-scale processes, the growth in clean-label foods continues boosting smart dryer prominence in food processing.

North America Market Position

Holding the second-largest market share in 2024, North America's position results from established food processing companies and advanced infrastructure. The consumer shift towards clean-label, organic, and shelf-stable foods in the US and Canada has elevated demand for freeze-dried products. Investments in modern freeze-drying technologies are on the rise among food producers.

Key players such as GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, and Tofflon Science and Technology Group play crucial roles in providing advanced lyophilization systems. The well-established cold chain and food safety standards in North America ease global exports of freeze-dried foods. The region continues its significant role in the market due to innovation and quality focus.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 269 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Food Preservation

Rising International Trade of Perishable Commodities

Surging Need for Economic & Environmental Sustainability

Challenges

Obstacles in Achieving Required Moisture Levels

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Clean Label and Premium Processed Foods

Increasing Use of Freeze-Dried Products in Emergency Food and Military Food Supplies

Case studies

Leosmak's IoT-Enabled Freeze-Drying Innovation with Golioth

Company Profiles

Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

Tofflon Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Cuddon Freeze Dry

Laboao

Sed Pharma

Esquire Biotech

Kemolo

Frozen in Time Ltd.

Zhengzhou Well-Known Instrument & Equipment Co. Ltd.

Zirbus Technology GmbH

Moon Environment Technology Co. Ltd.

Spincotech

Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH

Kyowa Vacuum Engineering Co. Ltd.

Vekuma Machinery Co. Ltd.

Liyolife

Dynapumps

Pigo Srl

Oestergaard

Proform Fabrication LLC

Infitech Co. Ltd.

Stay Fresh Freeze Dryer

Labstac LLC

Zhejiang Guanfeng Food Machinery Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34jfmd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment