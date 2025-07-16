Junior Patriots™ Inspires America's Youth to Become Best-Selling Authors with 'What I Love About America!' Book Series

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junior Patriots™ is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking book series, 'What I Love About America!' — where young minds are turning their thoughts into published best-sellers.

Junior Patriots™ is revolutionizing the way children connect with patriotism and self-expression. Through their highly anticipated 'What I Love About America!' book series, youngsters are invited to contribute their heartfelt essays about what makes America great.

These essays are then compiled into professionally published books, which are expected to garner #1 Best Seller rankings. All of the nonprofit’s founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA’s books have achieved #1 rankings throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

In a time where positive inspiration for our youth is more important than ever, Junior Patriots™ seeks to instill a sense of pride, confidence, and purpose in America's youngest generation. Through this hands-on creative endeavor, children learn the values of hard work, self-expression, and love for their country. Drawing inspiration from the wisdom of America’s Founding Fathers, Junior Patriots™ aims to ignite a passion for creativity and knowledge in each participating child and young adult.

Ben Franklin once said, “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.”

Junior Patriots™ builds patriotism and confidence in America’s youth. Both qualities bring purpose to our children’s lives and last a lifetime.

With college admissions more competitive than ever, being a #1 Best Selling Author provides students with a significant advantage. It also gives them a strong edge when applying for professional opportunities in the future.

Junior Patriots™ is a non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the next generation of #1 Best Selling Authors. For just $76 per junior author, you can help provide your child—or children—with the mentorship, teamwork, and tools they need to become #1 Best Selling Authors — GUARANTEED.



Parents make it Possible for Their Child or Children to Display Their Patriotism. Make it Possible for Your Child to Become a #1 Best Selling Author, or Your Children to Become #1 Best Selling Author.

Thomas Jefferson emphasized, "If the children are untaught, their ignorance and vices will in future life cost us much dearer in their consequences than it would have done in their correction by a good education."

Junior Patriots™, a 501c(3) charity, believes that every child has a story worth writing and a future worth building. 'What I Love About America!' is not just a book series—it’s a movement, whose time has come. This innovative book series fosters patriotism and celebrates the individuality of young voices, inspiring them to dream big, while cultivating the values that built America, and keep our great country strong.

You Can Help America’s Youth Display Their Patriotism, Build Their Confidence, and Have Purpose. Junior Patriots™ relies on the generosity of individuals and corporations to support the patriotism of children whose parents cannot afford to help them become #1 Best Selling Authors in an edition of 'What I Love About America!'

Junior Patriots™ reaffirms its commitment to uplifting the next generation through creativity, education, and patriotism. Together, we can instill lasting confidence and purpose in our children while celebrating the country we all love.

Join the 'What I Love About America!' movement today and help your child become a proud #1 Best-Selling Author!

Visit our website at www.JuniorPatriots.org to sign your child(ren) up, sponsor children and/or get your child(ren)s school or youth organization involved, today!

