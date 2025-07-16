Global Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook 2025-2030 | Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Flexible, Decentralized Energy Solutions in Remote and Off-grid Areas

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small-scale liquefied natural gas (SSLNG) liquefaction capacity is likely to increase by one-third during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. This growth is primarily driven by rising demand for flexible, decentralized energy solutions in remote and off-grid areas. SSLNG offers a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels, supports the transition to lower-carbon energy, and requires less capital investment when compared to large-scale LNG projects.



Scope

Bi-annual global SSLNG liquefaction capacity by region from 2020 to 2030

Annual global capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals by key regions, countries, and companies for the period 2025 to 2030

SSLNG liquefaction capacity additions by key regions and countries from 2025 to 2030

Annual capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals by key countries and companies in a region for 2025 to 2030

Key details of major upcoming new build SSLNG terminals and capacity expansions by region for 2025 to 2030

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on SSLNG liquefaction plants globally

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of SSLNG liquefaction data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about upcoming SSLNG liquefaction plants globally

Keep abreast of key new build and expansions of SSLNG liquefaction plants globally

Assess your competitor's upcoming SSLNG liquefaction plants' capex

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global SSLNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capex Outlook

Key Highlights

Global SSLNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region

SSLNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions by Key Regions and Countries

Capex on New Build and Capacity Expansions of SSLNG Liquefaction Plants by Region

Capex on New Build and Capacity Expansions of SSLNG Liquefaction Plants by Key Countries and Companies

Major Announced SSLNG Plants

Major Stalled and Canceled SSLNG Plants

02. Africa - Capex Outlook and Upcoming Plants

Africa - SSLNG Liquefaction Plants Capex by Key Countries and Companies

Africa SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Plants and Capacity Expansions

Africa SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Plants and Capacity Expansions (Contd.)

03. Asia - Capex Outlook and Upcoming Plants

Asia - SSLNG Liquefaction Plants Capex by Key Countries and Companies

Asia SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Plants and Capacity Expansions

04. North America - Capex Outlook and Upcoming Plants

North America - SSLNG Liquefaction Plants Capex by Key Countries and Companies

North America SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Plants and Capacity Expansions

05. FSU - Capex Outlook and Upcoming Plants

FSU - SSLNG Liquefaction Plants Capex by Key Countries and Companies

FSU SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Plants and Capacity Expansions

FSU SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Plants and Capacity Expansions (Contd.)

06. Middle East - Capex Outlook and Upcoming Plants

Middle East - SSLNG Liquefaction Plants Capex by Key Countries and Companies

Middle East SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Plants and Capacity Expansions

07. Capex Outlook and Upcoming Plants for Other Regions

Oceania - SSLNG Liquefaction Plants Capex by Key Countries and Companies

Caribbean - SSLNG Liquefaction Plants Capex by Key Countries and Companies

Europe - SSLNG Liquefaction Plants Capex by Key Countries and Companies

South America - SSLNG Liquefaction Plants Capex by Key Countries and Companies

08. Appendix

