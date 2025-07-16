Global Luxury Retailing Market Report 2019-2024 & 2025-2029 Featuring LVMH, Chanel, Kering, Richemont, Hermes, Swatch, Prada, Giorgio Armani, Capri Holdings, Burberry, Coach, Giorgio Armani

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Retailing 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Luxury Retailing 2019-2029 provides analysis, trends, market forecasts, and brands in the global luxury retail market between 2019-2029
After a strong boost in luxury sales during 2023, the global luxury market saw a decline of 2.7% to reach $462.3 billion in 2024 due to a loss in consumer confidence caused by rising economic uncertainty and the resulting shift in consumer spending towards essentials.
Despite a decrease in regional market share from 36.3% in 2019 to 34.8% in 2024, the Asia-Pacific region remains the dominant force in the global luxury market. This area boasts a significant number of young, affluent consumers and an increase in tourist arrivals.
LVMH continues to dominate the global luxury market in 2024, securing a 24.3% share of the global luxury market despite a sales decline of 3.6% caused by a dampened demand for its fashion and leather goods.
Scope
- Growth of global luxury slows amid declining consumer confidence and rising economic uncertainties
- Luxury market in APAC dominates but growth stalls; Americas shows robust growth driven by increasing tourism and store openings
- Demand for LVMH declines despite strong growth momentum for its selective retailing business unit (Sephora, DFS, and Le Bon Marche)
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Drivers and Inhibitors
- Key Trends in the Luxury Retail Market
- Global Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029
- Competitive Landscape: Top Global Brands
- Regional Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029
- Americas Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029
- APAC Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029
- Europe Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029
- MEA Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029
Competitive Landscape
- LVMH
- Chanel
- Kering
- Richemont
- Hermes
- Swatch
- Prada
- Giorgio Armani
- Capri Holdings
- Burberry
- Coach (Tapestry)
- Giorgio Armani
