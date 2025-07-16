Global Luxury Retailing Market Report 2019-2024 & 2025-2029 Featuring LVMH, Chanel, Kering, Richemont, Hermes, Swatch, Prada, Giorgio Armani, Capri Holdings, Burberry, Coach, Giorgio Armani

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Retailing 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Luxury Retailing 2019-2029 provides analysis, trends, market forecasts, and brands in the global luxury retail market between 2019-2029

After a strong boost in luxury sales during 2023, the global luxury market saw a decline of 2.7% to reach $462.3 billion in 2024 due to a loss in consumer confidence caused by rising economic uncertainty and the resulting shift in consumer spending towards essentials.

Despite a decrease in regional market share from 36.3% in 2019 to 34.8% in 2024, the Asia-Pacific region remains the dominant force in the global luxury market. This area boasts a significant number of young, affluent consumers and an increase in tourist arrivals.

LVMH continues to dominate the global luxury market in 2024, securing a 24.3% share of the global luxury market despite a sales decline of 3.6% caused by a dampened demand for its fashion and leather goods.

Scope

Growth of global luxury slows amid declining consumer confidence and rising economic uncertainties

Luxury market in APAC dominates but growth stalls; Americas shows robust growth driven by increasing tourism and store openings

Demand for LVMH declines despite strong growth momentum for its selective retailing business unit (Sephora, DFS, and Le Bon Marche)

Reasons to Buy

Gain comprehensive knowledge of the global luxury retail market and develop a competitive advantage

Investigate current trends in the global luxury retail markets to identify the best opportunities to exploit

Analysis of key luxury retail players operating globally

Explore opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the key consumer and technology trends influencing the luxury retail markets globally

Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

Analysis of key international players operating in global luxury retail market - including market shares and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your strategy

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Drivers and Inhibitors

Key Trends in the Luxury Retail Market

Global Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029

Competitive Landscape: Top Global Brands

Regional Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029

Americas Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029

APAC Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029

Europe Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029

MEA Market Size & Forecasts 2019-2029

Competitive Landscape

LVMH

Chanel

Kering

Richemont

Hermes

Swatch

Prada

Giorgio Armani

Capri Holdings

Burberry

Coach (Tapestry)

