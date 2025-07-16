BJMINING Launches Cloud Mining Access for Solana (SOL) Holders, Merging Asset Retention with DeFi Yield Growth

Washington, D.C, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJMINING, a premier global cloud mining platform, has officially launched dedicated support for Solana (SOL) users, offering a new pathway to passive income through crypto mining without sacrificing core holdings.

This launch comes as SOL cements its status as a major DeFi infrastructure asset, following a transformative network upgrade that boosts throughput to over 100,000 transactions per second and implements advanced zero-knowledge proofs. BJMINING allows SOL holders to convert their idle assets into mining contracts that yield high daily returns by mining assets like Ethereum and Litecoin—without liquidating their SOL.

BJMINING’s Launch Unlocks a New Era for SOL Yield Strategies

With over 250% growth in SOL-based user registrations, the platform’s new functionality is set to reshape how DeFi participants generate revenue:

Hold + Mine Strategy : Users retain SOL while earning passive mining rewards.



: Users retain SOL while earning passive mining rewards. Start with $100 : Accessible to everyday investors—no physical mining equipment needed.



: Accessible to everyday investors—no physical mining equipment needed. $15 Bonus for New Users : Instantly applied to boost mining power upon registration .



: . Live Conversion & Flexible Withdrawals : SOL deposits are auto-converted to mining power at live rates, with withdrawals in SOL or supported tokens.



: SOL deposits are auto-converted to mining power at live rates, with withdrawals in SOL or supported tokens. Eco-Conscious Infrastructure : Over 60 facilities powered by hydro and geothermal sources reduce power expenses by up to 45%.



: Over 60 facilities powered by hydro and geothermal sources reduce power expenses by up to 45%. AI-Optimized Uptime : Proprietary mining engine ensures 99.9% uptime and reduces yield volatility by 70%.



: Proprietary mining engine ensures 99.9% uptime and reduces yield volatility by 70%. Enterprise-Level Security: McAfee®, Cloudflare®, and AIG-backed coverage protect both assets and user data.







Flexible Mining Contracts to Suit All SOL Holders

BJMINING offers a range of cloud mining contracts designed for scalability and ROI:

BJMINING delivers adaptable contracts suited for SOL holders at various scales. Here are top-performing options:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7days $600+$52.50 Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15days $1,200+$234 WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30days $5,800+$2,610 Antminer L7 $12,000 40days $12,000+$8,160 ANTSPACE HD5 $96,000 54days $96,000+$119,232

The flagship ANTSPACE HD5 contract allows investors to potentially earn $119,232 in profit over 54 days, highlighting BJMINING’s capacity to serve both retail and institutional-level participants.

Driving the Next Wave of DeFi Integration

As Solana partners with more than 200 DeFi protocols and traditional financial institutions, BJMINING aligns with the demand for sustainable and scalable income tools. The fusion of asset retention with off-chain yield is quickly becoming the next step in decentralized wealth generation.

“Solana's network evolution isn't merely technical—it's a gateway to mainstream DeFi dominance. Tools like BJMINING act as multipliers in this new era, letting holders scale assets securely and efficiently.”

— Dr. Elena Vargas, DeFi Strategy Expert

Official Website: https://bjmining.com

App Download: https://bjmining.com/xml/index.html#/app





Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.