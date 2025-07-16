Saltenna, Space Phoenix, and RapidFlight Named Winners of Venture Capital Pitch Competition at AFCEA TechNet Emergence 2025

Reston, Va, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International proudly announces three start-up companies—Saltenna, Space Phoenix and RapidFlight—are the 2025 winners of the highly competitive venture capital pitch competition held Tuesday at TechNet Emergence 2025, the premier event spotlighting next-generation defense technology innovation.

The pitch session featured a select group of early- and growth-stage companies showcasing breakthrough technologies to a panel of seasoned investors. Out of a dynamic and visionary pool of six contenders who presented, the three stood out for their transformative potential and strategic relevance to national security missions.

Competing companies had four minutes each to pitch their companies and technologies to the judges. Big Idea CONNECTpreneur, led by founder S. Tien Wong, helped manage the competition. The organization helps early-stage companies with many of their needs, from capital to workforce development, customers, vendors, partners, product development, marketing and more.

"These companies represent the vanguard of mission-critical and high-potential innovation," said AFCEA President and CEO, Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.). "By providing a platform for them to connect directly with decision-makers, investors and government integrators, TechNet Emergence helps accelerate the integration of commercial ingenuity into government missions."

First place—Saltenna: Specializing in advanced antenna technology, McLean, Virginia-based Saltenna offers solutions that enhance communication reliability and survivability across complex operational environments. Its innovations enable more resilient connectivity for defense and aerospace systems. The company positions itself as a pioneer in Plasmonix wireless technology, new wireless communications and sensing technology. Engineers are developing high-speed, high bandwidth and secure wireless communications in difficult edge environments where current radios, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, optical, audio and other systems fail.



Saltenna prides itself on the multiple patents on its technology, said CEO Dennis Defensor during his pitch. The company is heavily engaged in research and development on multiple contracts and demonstrates its technology for the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers.

Second place—Space Phoenix: A rising star in the space logistics sector, Baltimore-based Space Phoenix focuses on in-orbit servicing, debris mitigation and rapid satellite deployment. Its scalable technologies aim to extend the lifecycle of satellites while increasing responsiveness in space operations by positioning itself to “solve the government’s capacity issue,” said Co-founder and CEO Andrew Parlock.

Third place—RapidFlight: With a focus on unmanned aerial systems (UASs), RapidFlight develops modular, customizable drones for defense applications. The Manassas, Virginia-based company bills itself as a “disruptive, agile unmanned aviation company” meeting customer missions with speed to field and scale to mass.​

Winning the pitch competition not only offers these companies heightened visibility but access to potential funding, partnership opportunities and ongoing engagement with the AFCEA innovation ecosystem.

The success of this session highlights AFCEA’s ongoing commitment to fostering a robust national security innovation base and ensuring emerging technologies can transition from concept to capability.

The six pitching companies included:

