Lebanon Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risk Forecasts to 2029 | Financial Inclusion a Focus as Lebanon Enhances Electronic Payments

The report report presents a comprehensive analysis of market trends in the nation's cards and payments industry. This report offers detailed insights into various key performance indicators, such as cash, credit transfers, cards, direct debits, and cheques from 2020 to 2024 and predictions for 2025 to 2029. By examining the payment card markets, it provides information on the number of cards in circulation, as well as transaction values and volumes, alongside the competitive landscape, highlighting market shares of issuers and schemes.

With a focus on regulatory policies and market strategies, this report empowers banks and card issuers to grasp segment dynamics and competitive advantages. It also outlines recent regulatory changes, aiding stakeholders in navigating the evolving financial environment.

This report includes:

Current and forecast market values for debit and credit cards in Lebanon.

Insights into payment instruments like cards, direct debits, and cheques, including alternative payment methods.

Ecommerce market evaluations.

Market drivers and regulatory analysis.

Strategies by banks to market debit and credit cards.

Insights into consumer attitudes and card usage preferences.

Competitive landscape examinations.

Key Highlights:

The Banque du Liban (BDL) launched financial inclusion measures in April 2024 to boost electronic payment usage. Collaborating with the Ministry of Finance, BDL aims to enable card payment for taxes at branches across Lebanon, encouraging POS machine installation and fostering card usage.

Payment card fraud in Lebanon remains significant, spanning card-not-present transactions and identity theft. In response, the BDL, alongside financial and security entities and the Association of Banks in Lebanon, issued comprehensive anti-cybercrime guidelines in July 2024. These measures strengthen account holder protection against financial cyber threats.

The Lebanese Government is prioritizing financial inclusion to enhance service access and stimulate economic growth. With strategies promoting savings products, financial tech, and targeting underserved groups, initiatives like the April 2024 Arab Day for Financial Inclusion emphasize savings awareness and advance financial product development.

Scope:

Examination of card market size, transaction values, and card segmentation in Lebanon.

Analysis of major payment instruments including cards, direct debits, and cheques.

Trends and growth insights for historical and forecast periods.

Competitive analysis of leading card issuers and schemes.

Consumer attitude and preference insights for card usage.

Snapshot of key alternative payment brands in Lebanon.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-Based Payments

5. Ecommerce Payments

6. Alternative Payments

7. Payment Innovation

8. Job Analysis

9. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

10. Appendix

Companies Featured

Bank Audi

BLOM Bank

Fransabank

Credit Libanais

Byblos Bank

Banque Libano-Fran?aise

Bank Med

Bank of Beirut

Visa

Mastercard

