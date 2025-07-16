Waterton Mining Secures Key Federal Approval for Spring Valley Project, Advancing U.S. Mining Policy and Unlocking Long-Term Value

RENO, Nev., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterton Mining is pleased to announce that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has taken major action by signing the Record of Decision (ROD) for its Spring Valley Project, the largest independent gold mine in the country. Located in Northern Nevada, Spring Valley will deliver transformative economic benefits, creating high-paying jobs, increasing tax revenues, and boosting local wages. This marks the first Federal approval of a domestic gold mine project in over a decade.

Isser Elishis, Chairman and CEO of Waterton Mining (100% owner of the Spring Valley project company Solidus Resources, LLC) commented:

“The Spring Valley Project will be Nevada’s next long-life heap leach gold mine. The significance of this project will be far-reaching, boosting domestic non-fuel mineral production, creating thousands of high-paying jobs, increasing both local wages and tax revenues significantly, and enhancing U.S. mining competitiveness. We are grateful for President Trump, Secretary Burgum, and Nevada State Director Jon Raby’s support of our project. I would also extend my gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the ROD process.”

He added:

“The Spring Valley Project is a major mineral project under financing consideration by the Export-Import Bank of the United States under the recent Executive Orders on domestic mineral production and industrial reinvigoration. As such, it positions EXIM to lead in deploying federal capital through both its Make More in America initiative and its China and Transformational Exports Program and, at the same time, supports the onshoring of strategic mineral production, encouraging U.S.-based sourcing of mining technology, and boosting exports of American-manufactured equipment and services.”

About Solidus Resources, LLC

Solidus Resources, LLC is a gold developer focused on advancing the Spring Valley Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada, through permitting, construction, and into operations. Solidus is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterton Mining, a private mining company.

For further information, please visit the Solidus Resources website at www.solidus-resources.com

Alternatively, please contact:

Jack McMahon, President

info@solidus-resources.com