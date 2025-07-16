Northpoint Asset Management Selects AppFolio to Unlock Performance Across its Diverse Portfolio

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, announced that it has been selected by Northpoint Asset Management to power its operations.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Northpoint is a full-service property management company for long-term single and multifamily rental homes, managing over 8,000 units. With more than $5 billion in real estate assets managed, Northpoint identified the need for a performance-first platform that could unify data, streamline operations, and deliver real-time insights to owners. Northpoint chose AppFolio Property Manager Max , an enterprise-grade solution specifically tailored for large residential operators, for its intuitive user experience and leadership in AI.

“It’s essential that our tools evolve with us as we expand our geographic footprint and portfolio,” said Adam Haleck, CEO at Northpoint Asset Management. “AppFolio will free our team from task-based silos, allowing us to focus on holistic outcomes and unlocking tangible performance.”

“Moving to AppFolio was a seamless experience, which speaks volumes about the partnership. AppFolio’s significant and ongoing investment in product development, along with their client-first support team, reinforces our confidence that Northpoint’s residents and owners will continue to have the best experiences and outcomes,” Haleck continued.

“Northpoint Asset Management is a forward-thinking operator that recognizes the power of a unified experience across its entire business,” said Marcy Campbell, Chief Revenue Officer at AppFolio. “We’re excited to help Northpoint harness the full performance potential of their operations, empowering their teams to act proactively, delight stakeholders, and thrive.”

This partnership underscores how leading operators are choosing AppFolio Realm, the company’s AI-native product suite, to help them free up staff while delivering improved outcomes. AppFolio Realm-X – its embedded generative AI – continues to expand its capabilities, including the recently announced AppFolio Realm-X Performers, which empower operators to delegate entire workflows through agentic AI.

About Northpoint Asset Management, Inc.

Northpoint, a founder-led business, is a full-service property management company for long-term single and multifamily rental homes with 40+ office locations across the US. Northpoint manages real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including some of the nation’s largest-institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com .