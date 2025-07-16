Kantar Extends Partnership with Cint, Leveraging the New Cint Exchange to better understand people everywhere.

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint Group AB (publ), a global leader in research technology, and Kantar, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company, today announced a significant partnership. This forward-looking extension to the existing relationship solidifies Cint’s role as a critical technology partner for Kantar. As part of the extended partnership, Kantar will integrate its proprietary panel and survey platforms with Cint Exchange, gaining access to the world’s most comprehensive network of respondent-ready panellists. This new, multi-year commercial agreement builds upon a long and successful history between the two companies and provides:

Kantar gains a predictable and scalable structure, powered by Cint’s robust APIs, to access Cint's global platform. Enhanced Data Collection: Kantar will integrate its platform with the Cint Exchange to improve data collection capabilities. By leveraging Cint's open exchange and leading private marketplace capabilities, access to Cint’s global supply network will be turnkey.

Kantar will integrate its platform with the Cint Exchange to improve data collection capabilities. By leveraging Cint's open exchange and leading private marketplace capabilities, access to Cint’s global supply network will be turnkey. Speed, Scale, and AI-powered Quality : Kantar will be supported by the speed, scale, and AI-powered quality of the Cint Exchange.

: Kantar will be supported by the speed, scale, and AI-powered quality of the Cint Exchange. Increased Efficiency and Confidence: Kantar can deliver insights to clients with greater efficiency and confidence.

"This alliance is about much more than a renewal; it’s a testament to the strategic, forward-looking partnership we have built with Kantar," said Patrick Comer, CEO of Cint. "We are honored that Kantar has chosen to leverage the new Cint Exchange to deliver cutting-edge analytics and insights to their clients with even greater speed, scale, and confidence. Our new platform is designed to provide the scale, speed, and quality required to help our clients innovate with confidence. This is a powerful endorsement of that vision, and we are deeply committed to supporting Kantar's success."

The Cint Exchange offers partners a more intelligent and user-friendly experience, with a modern, API-first infrastructure that ensures stability and reliability. This provides Kantar with a stable foundation to support its own innovation journey.

“Real insights from real people are the foundation of the value we provide to our clients.” said Chris Jansen, Chief Executive, Kantar. “ This expanded agreement, which provides us with access to the world’s biggest network of panellists, empowers us to shape the brands of tomorrow by better understanding people everywhere.”

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology, connecting brands, researchers, academics, and anyone with a question to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint’s global network of suppliers, including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities. At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future.

