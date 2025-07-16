Discover the Vibrant World of Bobwhite Quail in a Heartwarming Tale of Nature and Conservation

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometime in May is a heartwarming and beautifully illustrated children’s book by John Palarski that follows the delicate yet vibrant world of a covey of bobwhite quail. As spring emerges across the pine savanna, the quail prepare for the arrival of their newest brood. Readers experience the fragile balance of life in the wild, from finding safe shelter to nurturing young. Set against the backdrop of lush grasslands and blooming wildflowers, Sometime in May introduces children to the wonders of nature and the importance of conserving wildlife. The stunning illustrations, created by Jennie Smith, depict the actual habitat of quail throughout the southeastern United States, allowing young readers to learn about and connect with the environment that bobwhite quail call home.



Each page offers a glimpse into the day-to-day adventures and challenges that quail face, encouraging curiosity and a deep respect for the importance of leadership. John Palarski structured the narrative to blend tender storytelling with educational insights, making Sometime in May an inspiring read for budding conservationists and animal lovers alike. This enchanting tale celebrates the beauty of wildlife, inviting readers to listen closely to the call of the bobwhite and discover the magic that happens – sometime in May.



Perfect for family reading time, Sometime in May fosters a connection between children and the environment, emphasizing the significance of wildlife conservation. The engaging story not only entertains but also educates, highlighting the importance of nurturing young and protecting their natural habitat. With its gentle tone and captivating narrative, Sometime in May is a delightful addition to any child's library, nurturing empathy and a sense of responsibility toward the natural world.



Sometime in May is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



For more information about the author or illustrator, please visit any of their social media platforms. www.jenniesmith.com

About the Author: John Palarski is a wildlife biologist dedicated to conservation and the outdoors. His love for nature began in childhood, leading him to pursue a career in wildlife conservation. He earned a master’s degree centered on the translocation of wild bobwhite quail, a species he is deeply passionate about. His work has been published in professional journals, showcasing his commitment to restoring native species. After several years in Texas reestablishing quail populations, John now lives in Bismarck, North Dakota, with his wife and two dogs. His debut children’s book, Sometime in May, aims to inspire young readers to appreciate the outdoors.

About the illustrator. Jennie Smith is a first-grade teacher who has spent her whole life drawing pictures and illustrating stories. Whether it is with her students, her children or grandchildren, she truly understands the mindset of young learners. The love of creating art has been present in her life since she was a child, including obtaining a minor in art. When not in her studio with her watercolors, she can be found on any number of Jeep trails across the United States with her husband of 36 years, dogs, and grandkids! She is the current Illustrator Coordinator and active member of the Houston chapter of SCBWI.

