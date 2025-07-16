Sensors Technology and Global Markets Report 2025 | Revenue Data for 2024, Estimates for 2025, Forecast for 2027, and Projected CAGRs Through 2030

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for sensors was valued at $195.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $212.5 billion in 2025 to reach $323.3 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2025 through 2030.



This report analyzes trends in the global market for sensor technologies. Using 2024 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. The report covers qualitative and quantitative information for four market segments: sensor type, technology type, industry and geographic region.

Sensors are important elements for the majority of technology products being built today, and their application areas cover products from simple switches and sensing devices as part of the most basic home appliances to sophisticated manufacturing equipment and factory automation systems. Microtechnology and miniaturization have transformed the electronics industry. Industrial requirements have increased, indicating room for growth in sensor usage. The focus on automotive safety has increased demand for sensors.



Demand for sensors is growing rapidly, from inertial navigation systems in smart phones and smart wearable systems for health monitoring to autonomous driving. The implementation of 5G networks and the use cases for 6G network are also forecast to increase the number of sensors globally. Sensor technology how has an increasing array of applications in automobiles, consumer electronics, oil and gas, utility, healthcare and industrial manufacturing. In the future, sensors are expected to become more intelligent and to perform even more accurate measurements.

The sensor types include temperature sensors, image sensors, pressure sensors, position sensors, chemical sensors, force and torque sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, current sensors, radar sensors, biosensors, fingerprint sensors and IoT sensors. Emerging technologies and developments include AI integration, sensor fusion, virtual sensors and flexible sensors.



The study also includes an in-depth regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also focuses on market drivers, restraints and opportunities. Macroeconomic factors, such as GDP, geopolitical conflicts and the impact of tariffs are discussed. It provides a look at the vendor landscape, concluding with a look at the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major players in the global sensor market.



Report Includes

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by sensor type, technology, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies

Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, and Amphenol Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $212.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $323.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Analysis of Sensor Types

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

R&D

Suppliers of Raw Materials

Sensor Manufacturing

Suppliers and Distributors

End Users

Government Regulations and Standards

International Standards

Environmental and Safety Compliance

Industry-Specific Regulations

Regulation of IoT Sensor Networks

Macroeconomic Factors

Global GDP Impact

Investments in Semiconductor Industry

Geopolitical Conflicts

Future of Sensors

Impact of Tariffs

Tariff Landscape

Supply Chain Disruptions

Impact of Tariffs on Countries

China

Taiwan

Case Studies

Sensor Solutions Ltd.

Sony Image Sensor for Industrial Use

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

IO-Link Network Technology

MEMS Sensors

Smart Connected Devices and Home Automation Devices

Smart City Infrastructure and Factory Automation

Market Challenges/Restraints

Lack of Uniform Communication Standards

Pricing Pressures on Sensor Manufacturers

Market Opportunities

Miniaturization of Sensors

EVs and HEVs

Acceleration Towards Industry 4.0

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Integration of AI into Sensors

Sensor Fusion

Flexible Sensors

Wireless Sensor Networks

Virtual Sensors

Patent Analysis

Patents Published on Sensors

Patents Published on Sensors, by Leading Applicant

Patents Published on Sensors, by Country

Key Published Patents for Sensors

Key Findings

Chapter 5 IoT Sensor Market

Overview

Global Market for IoT Sensors, by Type

IoT-based Temperature Sensors

IoT-based Pressure Sensors

IoT-based Chemical Sensors

IoT-based Accelerometers and Gyroscopes

Global Market for IoT Sensor Applications

Smart City Applications

Smart Environment Applications

Security Applications

Industrial Control and Smart Manufacturing

Building and Home Automation Applications

Automotive Applications

Wearables Applications

Healthcare Applications

Other Applications

Global Market for IoT Sensors, by Region

Chapter 6 Image Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Image Sensor Market

Global Market for Image Sensors, by Technology

CMOS and CCD

Global Market for Image Sensors, by Industry

Smartphones

Entertainment Electronics

Industrial Applications

Automotive

Medical

Security and Surveillance

Other Industries

Global Market for Image Sensors, by Region

Chapter 7 Biosensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Biosensor Market

Global Market for Biosensors, by Technology Electrochemical Biosensors

MEMS Biosensors

Opto-electric Biosensors

Thermistor Biosensors

Biosensors for Specific Purposes

Global Market for Biosensors, by Industry

Medical

Environmental Monitoring Applications

Process Industries

Biodefense

Global Market for Biosensors, by Region

Chapter 8 Chemical Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Chemical Sensor Market

Global Market for Chemical Sensors, by Type

Toxic Gas Detection Sensors

MEMS Chemical Sensors

Oxygen Analyzers

Humidity Sensors

Moisture Sensors

pH Sensors

Global Market for Chemical Sensors, by Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Food and Beverage Manufacture

Metallurgical Industries

Industrial Applications

Medical Applications

Environmental Monitoring Applications

Security Applications

Other Applications

Global Market for Chemical Sensors, by Region

Chapter 9 Fingerprint Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Fingerprint Sensor Market

Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Technology

Fingerprint Sensor Applications

Mobile and Laptop Applications

Law Enforcement and Forensic Applications

Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications

Healthcare Applications

Other Fingerprint Applications

Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Application

Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Region

Chapter 10 Radar Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Radar Sensor Market

Global Market for Radar Sensors, by Technology

Global Market for Radar Sensors

Global Market for Radar Sensors, by Region

Chapter 11 Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market

Global Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors, by Type

Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors, by Application

Global Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors, by Region

Chapter 12 Position Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Position Sensor Market

Global Market for Position Sensors, by Type

Linear Position Sensors

Rotary Position Sensors

Hall-Effect Rotary Position Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Global Market for Position Sensors, by Application

Applications in Machine Tools, Power Plants and Process Industries

Applications in Healthcare

Automotive Applications

Other Applications for Position Sensors

Global Market for Position Sensors, by Region

Chapter 13 Pressure Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Pressure Sensor Market

Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Application

Automotive

Medical Applications

Aerospace

Process Industry

HVAC Systems

Consumer Electronics

Other Applications

Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Region

Chapter 14 Temperature Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Temperature Sensor Market

Global Market for Temperature Sensors, by Type

Thermocouples

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermistors

Infrared Sensors

IC Digital

Other Temperature Sensors

Global Market for Temperature Sensor Applications

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

HVAC Systems

Consumer Electronics

Other Applications

Global Market for Temperature Sensors by Region

Chapter 15 Flow Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Flow Sensor Market

Global Market for Flow Sensors, by Type

Differential Flow Sensors

Linear Flow Sensors

Global Market for Flow Sensors, by Application

Global Market for Flow Sensors, by Region

Chapter 16 Level Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Level Sensor Market

Global Market for Level Sensors, by Type

Continuous Level Sensors

Point and Multipoint Level Sensors

Global Market for Level Sensors, by Application

Global Market for Level Sensors, by Region

Chapter 17 Current Sensor Market

Overview

Recent Developments in the Market for Current Sensors

Global Market for Current Sensors, by Type

Hall Effect Current Sensors

Fiber-Optic Current Sensors

Rogowski Coil Current Sensors

Fluxgate Current Sensors

Other Types and Technologies

Global Market for Current Sensor Applications

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Process Industries

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Global Market for Current Sensors, by Region

Chapter 18 Miscellaneous Sensors

Overview

Recent Developments

Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors, by Type

Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors, by Application

Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors, by Region

Chapter 19 Market by End-Use Industry

Overview

Automotive

Special Sensors in Automotive Applications

Industrial (Discrete and Process Manufacturing)

Machine Manufacturing

Process Industries

Sensor Applications in the Petrochemical, Oil and Gas Industry

Sensor Applications in the Food, Dairy and Beverage Industry

Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry

Consumer Electronics

Security and Surveillance

Healthcare

Special Applications for Sensors in Healthcare

Smart Buildings

Aircraft and Ships

Power Generation

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Environmental Monitoring

Other Industries

Chapter 20 Market by Region

Geographic Breakdown

Regional Analysis

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 21 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies in the Sensor Market

Infineon Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Amphenol Corp.

Product Mapping for Leading Sensor Manufacturers

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Collaborations, Agreements and Partnerships

Expansion, Investments, and Funding

Chapter 22 Appendix

Research Methodology

References

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

Ametek Inc.

Amphenol Corp.

Analog Devices Inc.

Baumer

Bosch Sensortec Gmbh

Electro Sensors Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Group Services Ag

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Stmicroelectronics

Te Connectivity

Tdk Corp.

Tt Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvairx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment