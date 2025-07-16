Sensors Technology and Global Markets Report 2025 | Revenue Data for 2024, Estimates for 2025, Forecast for 2027, and Projected CAGRs Through 2030

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for sensors was valued at $195.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $212.5 billion in 2025 to reach $323.3 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2025 through 2030.
This report analyzes trends in the global market for sensor technologies. Using 2024 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. The report covers qualitative and quantitative information for four market segments: sensor type, technology type, industry and geographic region.
Sensors are important elements for the majority of technology products being built today, and their application areas cover products from simple switches and sensing devices as part of the most basic home appliances to sophisticated manufacturing equipment and factory automation systems. Microtechnology and miniaturization have transformed the electronics industry. Industrial requirements have increased, indicating room for growth in sensor usage. The focus on automotive safety has increased demand for sensors.
Demand for sensors is growing rapidly, from inertial navigation systems in smart phones and smart wearable systems for health monitoring to autonomous driving. The implementation of 5G networks and the use cases for 6G network are also forecast to increase the number of sensors globally. Sensor technology how has an increasing array of applications in automobiles, consumer electronics, oil and gas, utility, healthcare and industrial manufacturing. In the future, sensors are expected to become more intelligent and to perform even more accurate measurements.
The sensor types include temperature sensors, image sensors, pressure sensors, position sensors, chemical sensors, force and torque sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, current sensors, radar sensors, biosensors, fingerprint sensors and IoT sensors. Emerging technologies and developments include AI integration, sensor fusion, virtual sensors and flexible sensors.
The study also includes an in-depth regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also focuses on market drivers, restraints and opportunities. Macroeconomic factors, such as GDP, geopolitical conflicts and the impact of tariffs are discussed. It provides a look at the vendor landscape, concluding with a look at the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major players in the global sensor market.
Report Includes
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by sensor type, technology, end-use industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies
- Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, and Amphenol Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|263
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$212.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$323.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Analysis of Sensor Types
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- R&D
- Suppliers of Raw Materials
- Sensor Manufacturing
- Suppliers and Distributors
- End Users
- Government Regulations and Standards
- International Standards
- Environmental and Safety Compliance
- Industry-Specific Regulations
- Regulation of IoT Sensor Networks
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Global GDP Impact
- Investments in Semiconductor Industry
- Geopolitical Conflicts
- Future of Sensors
- Impact of Tariffs
- Tariff Landscape
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Impact of Tariffs on Countries
- China
- Taiwan
- Case Studies
- Sensor Solutions Ltd.
- Sony Image Sensor for Industrial Use
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- IO-Link Network Technology
- MEMS Sensors
- Smart Connected Devices and Home Automation Devices
- Smart City Infrastructure and Factory Automation
- Market Challenges/Restraints
- Lack of Uniform Communication Standards
- Pricing Pressures on Sensor Manufacturers
- Market Opportunities
- Miniaturization of Sensors
- EVs and HEVs
- Acceleration Towards Industry 4.0
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Integration of AI into Sensors
- Sensor Fusion
- Flexible Sensors
- Wireless Sensor Networks
- Virtual Sensors
- Patent Analysis
- Patents Published on Sensors
- Patents Published on Sensors, by Leading Applicant
- Patents Published on Sensors, by Country
- Key Published Patents for Sensors
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 IoT Sensor Market
- Overview
- Global Market for IoT Sensors, by Type
- IoT-based Temperature Sensors
- IoT-based Pressure Sensors
- IoT-based Chemical Sensors
- IoT-based Accelerometers and Gyroscopes
- Global Market for IoT Sensor Applications
- Smart City Applications
- Smart Environment Applications
- Security Applications
- Industrial Control and Smart Manufacturing
- Building and Home Automation Applications
- Automotive Applications
- Wearables Applications
- Healthcare Applications
- Other Applications
- Global Market for IoT Sensors, by Region
Chapter 6 Image Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Image Sensor Market
- Global Market for Image Sensors, by Technology
- CMOS and CCD
- Global Market for Image Sensors, by Industry
- Smartphones
- Entertainment Electronics
- Industrial Applications
- Automotive
- Medical
- Security and Surveillance
- Other Industries
- Global Market for Image Sensors, by Region
Chapter 7 Biosensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Biosensor Market
- Global Market for Biosensors, by Technology Electrochemical Biosensors
- MEMS Biosensors
- Opto-electric Biosensors
- Thermistor Biosensors
- Biosensors for Specific Purposes
- Global Market for Biosensors, by Industry
- Medical
- Environmental Monitoring Applications
- Process Industries
- Biodefense
- Global Market for Biosensors, by Region
Chapter 8 Chemical Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Chemical Sensor Market
- Global Market for Chemical Sensors, by Type
- Toxic Gas Detection Sensors
- MEMS Chemical Sensors
- Oxygen Analyzers
- Humidity Sensors
- Moisture Sensors
- pH Sensors
- Global Market for Chemical Sensors, by Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Food and Beverage Manufacture
- Metallurgical Industries
- Industrial Applications
- Medical Applications
- Environmental Monitoring Applications
- Security Applications
- Other Applications
- Global Market for Chemical Sensors, by Region
Chapter 9 Fingerprint Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Fingerprint Sensor Market
- Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Technology
- Fingerprint Sensor Applications
- Mobile and Laptop Applications
- Law Enforcement and Forensic Applications
- Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications
- Healthcare Applications
- Other Fingerprint Applications
- Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Application
- Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Region
Chapter 10 Radar Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Radar Sensor Market
- Global Market for Radar Sensors, by Technology
- Global Market for Radar Sensors
- Global Market for Radar Sensors, by Region
Chapter 11 Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market
- Global Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors, by Type
- Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors, by Application
- Global Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors, by Region
Chapter 12 Position Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Position Sensor Market
- Global Market for Position Sensors, by Type
- Linear Position Sensors
- Rotary Position Sensors
- Hall-Effect Rotary Position Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Global Market for Position Sensors, by Application
- Applications in Machine Tools, Power Plants and Process Industries
- Applications in Healthcare
- Automotive Applications
- Other Applications for Position Sensors
- Global Market for Position Sensors, by Region
Chapter 13 Pressure Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Pressure Sensor Market
- Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Application
- Automotive
- Medical Applications
- Aerospace
- Process Industry
- HVAC Systems
- Consumer Electronics
- Other Applications
- Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Region
Chapter 14 Temperature Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Temperature Sensor Market
- Global Market for Temperature Sensors, by Type
- Thermocouples
- Resistance Temperature Detector
- Thermistors
- Infrared Sensors
- IC Digital
- Other Temperature Sensors
- Global Market for Temperature Sensor Applications
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Manufacturing
- HVAC Systems
- Consumer Electronics
- Other Applications
- Global Market for Temperature Sensors by Region
Chapter 15 Flow Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Flow Sensor Market
- Global Market for Flow Sensors, by Type
- Differential Flow Sensors
- Linear Flow Sensors
- Global Market for Flow Sensors, by Application
- Global Market for Flow Sensors, by Region
Chapter 16 Level Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Level Sensor Market
- Global Market for Level Sensors, by Type
- Continuous Level Sensors
- Point and Multipoint Level Sensors
- Global Market for Level Sensors, by Application
- Global Market for Level Sensors, by Region
Chapter 17 Current Sensor Market
- Overview
- Recent Developments in the Market for Current Sensors
- Global Market for Current Sensors, by Type
- Hall Effect Current Sensors
- Fiber-Optic Current Sensors
- Rogowski Coil Current Sensors
- Fluxgate Current Sensors
- Other Types and Technologies
- Global Market for Current Sensor Applications
- Automotive
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Process Industries
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Global Market for Current Sensors, by Region
Chapter 18 Miscellaneous Sensors
- Overview
- Recent Developments
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors, by Type
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors, by Application
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors, by Region
Chapter 19 Market by End-Use Industry
- Overview
- Automotive
- Special Sensors in Automotive Applications
- Industrial (Discrete and Process Manufacturing)
- Machine Manufacturing
- Process Industries
- Sensor Applications in the Petrochemical, Oil and Gas Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Food, Dairy and Beverage Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Security and Surveillance
- Healthcare
- Special Applications for Sensors in Healthcare
- Smart Buildings
- Aircraft and Ships
- Power Generation
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Environmental Monitoring
- Other Industries
Chapter 20 Market by Region
- Geographic Breakdown
- Regional Analysis
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 21 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies in the Sensor Market
- Infineon Technologies
- Honeywell International Inc.
- TE Connectivity
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- Amphenol Corp.
- Product Mapping for Leading Sensor Manufacturers
- Strategic Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
- Collaborations, Agreements and Partnerships
- Expansion, Investments, and Funding
Chapter 22 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- References
- Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Ametek Inc.
- Amphenol Corp.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Baumer
- Bosch Sensortec Gmbh
- Electro Sensors Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser Group Services Ag
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Stmicroelectronics
- Te Connectivity
- Tdk Corp.
- Tt Electronics
