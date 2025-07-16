Polymeric Foams Global Markets Report 2025 | Revenue Data from 2024, Estimates for 2025, Forecasts for 2027, and CAGRs Through 2030 with BASF, Huntsman, Dupont, Evonik, and Armacell Dominating

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymeric Foams: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market polymeric foam was valued at $148.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $197.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2025 through 2030.
The report will provide a general outlook of the global polymeric foams market with a descriptive study showcasing the recent trends, developments and opportunities for manufacturing polymeric foams. It offers in-depth insights with comprehensive and qualitative analysis. The report segments the market into major segments and sub-segments, such as resin type and their applications in various industries. Geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW).
The global polymeric foam market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of the material across various sectors. The versatility of polymer foams, which offers lightweight, insulating, and cushioning properties, has made these a preferred choice in numerous applications.
Polymeric foams have undergone significant technological transformations driven by innovations in advanced blowing agents and foaming techniques, and sustainable manufacturing processes. Developments in blowing agent technology have focused on reducing environmental impact, with a shift towards products with low global warming potential, such as hydro-fluoroolefins and natural alternatives that replace traditional hydrofluorocarbons. Innovative foaming techniques, including microcellular foaming, chemical blowing, and physical foaming methods, have enabled the production of foams with increasingly sophisticated structural properties, such as ultra-fine cell structures, enhanced thermal insulation, and improved mechanical performance.
The recycling of polymeric foams has emerged as a critical area of technological advance. Breakthrough mechanical, chemical and thermal recycling processes allow for the recovery and reuse of materials from post-consumer foam waste, supporting circular economy principles. These technological advances have expanded the application spectrum of polymeric foams across diverse industries, including automotive, construction, packaging, aerospace and medical sectors, where lightweight, energy efficient and sustainable materials are increasingly in demand.
This report also discusses the current market dynamics, strategies, and trends that drive the demand for the products, key manufacturers of the products, market ESG developments, competitive and regulatory landscape, and brief profiles of major global manufacturers. The market will be analyzed from international and regional perspectives to understand the industry's growth potential.
Report Includes
- 99 data tables and 54 additional tables
- Analyses of the trends in the global markets for polymeric foams, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by resin type and sub-types, application and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses, and case studies
- An analysis of patents, and emerging trends and developments in patent activity
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BASF, Huntsman International LLC, Dupont, Evonik Industies AG, Armacell.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$148.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$197.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Classification of Polymeric Foams
- Classification by Density
- Classification by Hardness
- Classification by Cell Structure
- Thermoplastic Versus Thermoset Foams
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials and Suppliers
- Manufacturing and Processing
- Distribution and Sales
- End User
- Import-Export Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand from Construction and Automotive Industries
- Increasing Utilization of Polymeric foams in Packaging and Furniture Industries
- Market Restraints
- Environmental Concerns and Regulations
- Competitive Pressure from Alternative Material Solutions
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Preference for Bio-Based and Sustainable Polymeric Foams
- Rising Demand in Sports and Leisure Applications
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies
- Advanced Blowing Agents and Foaming Techniques
- Recycling of Polymeric Foams
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Resin Type
- Key Highlights
- Polyurethane
- Polystyrene
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyolefin
- Others
- Market Analysis by Application
- Key Highlights
- Building and Construction
- Packaging
- Furniture and Furnishing
- Transportation
- Consumer Goods
- Electronics and Electricals
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Highlights
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Polymeric Foam Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues in the Polymeric Foam Market
- Polymeric Foam Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Current Status of ESG in the Polymeric Foam Market
- ESG Score Analysis
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Concluding Remarks Research
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- References
- Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Armacell
- BASF
- Carpenter Co.
- Covestro Ag
- Dupont
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Greiner Ag
- Huntsman International Llc
- JSP
- Kaneka Corp.
- Rogers Foam Corp.
- Sabic
- Sealed Air
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Zotefoams Plc
