Europe Wind Farms Database 2025 | Insights on Location, Turbines, Key Players, and Status Data

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe and includes 27621 entries (in 40 countries). Its content represents 243,5 GW onshore and 502,6 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 255 entries (11,3 GW)
- Operational: 24206 entries (232,1 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 542 entries (433,8 GW)
- Approved: 29 entries (18,2 GW)
- Under construction: 27 entries (16,3 GW)
- Operational: 166 entries (34,3 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United-Kingdom
