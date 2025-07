Europe Wind Farms Database 2025 | Insights on Location, Turbines, Key Players, and Status Data

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in Europe and includes 27621 entries (in 40 countries). Its content represents 243,5 GW onshore and 502,6 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 255 entries (11,3 GW)

Operational: 24206 entries (232,1 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 542 entries (433,8 GW)

Approved: 29 entries (18,2 GW)

Under construction: 27 entries (16,3 GW)

Operational: 166 entries (34,3 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

Albania

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United-Kingdom

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5a28t1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.