Construction Global Industry Almanac 2025 | Understand Key Players, Competitive Pressures, and Segment Growth, Plus Macroeconomic Impacts

The global construction industry is critically evaluated, providing substantial qualitative and quantitative summary information, including market size and forecasts extending to 2029. This overview also captures descriptions of leading market players, along with key financial metrics and competitive pressure analysis within the industry.

The construction market encompasses both residential and non-residential projects. The market value reflects the total output value of construction activity annually. Residential construction primarily involves building structures for habitation, while non-residential construction includes segments such as commercial, energy, utilities, industrial, infrastructure, and institutional structures.

Market data and forecasts are calculated in nominal prices. Currency conversions are based on yearly average exchange rates, with some countries like Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia experiencing declines due to these rates.

Key Highlights

In 2024, the global construction industry achieved revenues of $14.59 trillion, showcasing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2024.

The non-residential segment dominated the industry's value in 2024, generating $9.32 trillion, or 63.9% of the total value.

In 2024, the industry marked an annual growth of 3.3%, largely driven by increased household spending on housing development and upgrades. Reports from the OECD highlight significant spending increases in the U.S. and Mexico, at rates of 4.3% and 11.8% respectively.

Scope

Streamline entry-level research by identifying the global construction industry's size, growth, major segments, and leading entities.

Utilize the Five Forces analysis to evaluate the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the industry.

Examine leading company profiles for details on top players' global operations and financial achievements.

Enhance presentations and pitches with projections of the industry's growth over the next five years.

Access macroeconomic indicators for insights into general trends across the Asia-Pacific economy.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the global construction industry's 2024 market size and anticipated size in 2029.

Identify the factors influencing competition strength within the industry.

Gain insights into the industry's performance over the past five years.

Discover the primary segments comprising the global construction industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market value

1.2 Market value forecast

1.3 Category segmentation

1.4 Geography segmentation

1.5 Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1 What is this report about?

2.2 Who is the target reader?

2.3 How to use this report

2.4 Definitions

3 Global Construction

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Data

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.4 Market outlook

3.5 Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1 Country data

Company Profiles

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Aecon Group Inc

AF Gruppen ASA

Aibel AS

Alarko Holding AS

Andrade Gutierrez SA

Aveng Ltd

Balfour Beatty Plc

Ballast Nedam NV

Barratt Redrow Plc

Bechtel Group Inc

Bilfinger SE

Bouygues SA

CCLA Group

China Communications Construction Co Ltd

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd

China Railway Group Ltd

China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

CIMIC Group Ltd

City Developments Ltd

Coconal SAPI de CV

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

D.R. Horton Inc

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd

Downer EDI Ltd

Eiffage SA

EllisDon Corp

ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA

FCC Construccion SA

Ferrovial SE

Fluor Corp

Frasers Property Ltd

Grupo Carso SA de CV

Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA

GS Engineering & Construction Corp

Hindustan Construction Co Ltd

HOCHTIEF AG

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Ircon International Ltd

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

Kajima Corp

Kier Group Plc

Kiewit Corp

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Lendlease Corp Ltd

Lennar Corp

LSR Group

Maire SpA

Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG

Morgan Sindall Group Plc

Mostotrest

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA

MT Hojgaard Holding A/S

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd

NCC AB

NCC Construction Danmark AS

NCC Ltd

Novonor SA

Nurol Holding Inc

Obayashi Corp

Obrascon Huarte Lain SA

PCL Constructors Inc

Peab AB

Per Aarsleff Holding AS

POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT PP (Persero) Tbk

PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

Raubex Group Ltd

Rizzani de Eccher SpA

Ronesans Holding AS

Royal BAM Group NV

Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV

Samsung C&T Corp

Sekisui House Ltd

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Skanska AB

Spie Batignolles

SRV Group Plc

Stantec Inc

STRABAG SE

Tata Projects Ltd

Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd

Turner Construction Co

Veidekke ASA

Vinci SA

Webuild SpA

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

Woh Hup Pvt Ltd

Yanlord Land Group Ltd

YIT Corp

