Stifel Ranks No. 1 in J.D. Power Study for Third Straight Year

ST. LOUIS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary ranked No. 1 in employee advisor satisfaction among wealth management firms in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction StudySM.

This marks the third straight year that Stifel has earned the top ranking, which is calculated based on responses submitted by Stifel advisors. Stifel’s overall score was 819 out of 1,000 – 214 points higher than the employee segment average and up 52 points from last year.

In addition to finishing No. 1 overall, Stifel ranked first in five individual categories: compensation, leadership and culture, operational support, products and marketing, and technology.

“I am thrilled that J.D. Power has named Stifel the No. 1 wealth management firm for employee advisor satisfaction for the third consecutive year,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “This recognition means even more because it comes directly from our advisors. Ranking No. 1 in overall satisfaction – and in five of six categories – is a powerful testament to the culture we’ve built at Stifel. But we don’t view this as a victory lap – we view it as a challenge. A challenge to keep raising the bar, to keep listening, and to continuously improve.”



“This is a tremendous honor for the firm, our advisors, and the colleagues who support them,” said Jim Zemlyak, President of Stifel and Head of Global Wealth Management. “Our unique culture is built around respect for our advisors, and we continually invest in their success by providing them the resources and support needed to deliver exceptional service to their clients.”

Stifel is home to approximately 2,340 advisors with approximately $517 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2025.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

