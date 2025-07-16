TAB Bank Welcomes Traci Crabtree as Vice President, Business Development

OGDEN, Utah, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank announces the appointment of Traci Crabtree as Vice President, Business Development, expanding the bank’s presence in Southern California. Crabtree brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance and leadership in middle-market direct lending.

Crabtree has been with TAB Bank since 2018 and was recently promoted from Director of Corporate Credit, Underwriting.

Throughout her career, Crabtree has built deep expertise in asset-based, cash flow and real estate lending, with a specialized focus on the healthcare industry. She has led numerous system integration projects, developed robust financial modeling tools across a wide range of borrower industries and implemented real-time, paperless borrower reporting solutions to improve efficiency and transparency.

“Traci’s wide-ranging experience and customer-first mindset make her a tremendous asset to TAB Bank,” said Curtis Sutherland, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales at TAB Bank. “Her background in complex credit structures, paired with her ability to balance risk management with relationship-building, will help us build value for our clients. Traci embodies our mission to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that lift and empower, especially as we grow our presence in Southern California.”

Crabtree’s career progression has given her a comprehensive understanding of all facets of transaction structuring and portfolio management. Before joining TAB Bank, Crabtree held senior roles at several regional and national financial institutions, including Vice President, Team Leader at Pacific Premier Bank; Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager at Siemens Financial Services; and National Audit Director at DVI Business Credit. She began her asset-based lending career working for several years at FINOVA Capital.

