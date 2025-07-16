SBA and DOL Sign MOU to Support Domestic Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support American manufacturing. The agreement, which will enhance collaboration and data-sharing across key programs, is designed to cultivate a pipeline of skilled workers while also promoting capital and contracting opportunities for domestic producers – 98% of whom are small businesses. The agreement aligns directly with President Trump’s ongoing efforts to restore American industry and jobs.

“Under President Trump's leadership, this Administration is working tirelessly to restore America as the world's manufacturing superpower – securing trillions in investments and bringing hundreds of thousands of jobs back home. I am thrilled to partner with Administrator Loeffler to usher in a new Golden Age of American manufacturing,” said Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “Through this agreement, the Department of Labor will collaborate with the Small Business Administration to help ensure America's workforce is ready to seize these opportunities by expanding Registered Apprenticeships and other hands-on training programs that will benefit both small and large manufacturers.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s commitment to restoring American industrial dominance, this Administration is already bringing back jobs, economic independence, and national security,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “The vast majority of U.S. manufacturers are small businesses, and I’ve heard firsthand walking factory floors with business leaders that they are spring-loaded for growth with the America First agenda. I’m excited to work alongside Secretary Chavez-DeRemer to cultivate a pipeline of skilled workers and capital to support their growth in a powerful new era of Made in America.”

The MOU will connect SBA’s capital and contracting tools with DOL’s workforce development infrastructure. Under the agreement, the agencies will expand data-sharing and coordination on programs such as DOL’s Registered Apprenticeship Program and the Veteran Employment Training Service. SBA will likewise offer cross-agency training on loan programs to support manufacturing, including the 7a and 504 loan programs. This collaboration will streamline interagency cooperation and awareness - while maximizing resource delivery to domestic manufacturers and workers.

Under the leadership of Administrator Loeffler, the SBA has taken numerous steps to support American industry. Earlier this year, the agency launched the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, with a commitment to cut $100 billion in red tape, promote workforce development, and expand access to capital for small manufacturers. The agency also recently announced a new Onshoring Portal, which connects small businesses with a database of more than 1 million domestic suppliers – empowering job creators to support American jobs, shift supply chains back home, and end their reliance on foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

