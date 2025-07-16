Tevogen.AI Targets Faster Time-to-Market with AI-Powered Patient Matching Following PredicTcell™ Alpha Launch

Advanced algorithms aim to reduce trial planning timelines, accelerating time-to-market for new therapies

Initiative to support Tevogen Bio’s ExacTcell™ pipeline with a goal of enhancing commercial viability and shareholder value

WARREN, N.J., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN) today announced that following the completion and deployment of the alpha version of PredicTcell™, a proprietary AI-driven target discovery platform, the Company now plans to expand Tevogen.AI to include patient data against identified targets.

Supported by Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Databricks, Tevogen.AI aims to rapidly analyze electronic health records and real-world patient data, to identify potential clinical trial participants based on medical histories, demographics, and clinical profiles. This approach could bridge target identification from the PredicTcell™ model with real-world patient data to enhance and support Tevogen Bio’s ExacTcell™ pipeline development.

“Tevogen.AI is directly supporting Tevogen’s patient-centric mission of achieving commercially attractive, economically viable, and cost-effective personalized T cell therapies,” said Mittul Mehta, CIO and Head of Tevogen.AI. “By enhancing clinical trial efficiency, scalability, and inclusivity by rapidly identifying and enrolling suitable patients, Tevogen.AI hopes to address a critical bottleneck in clinical development and significantly accelerate time-to-market for new therapeutic interventions.”

Harnessing AI-driven patient matching and predictive analytics, Tevogen.AI aims to address challenges within clinical trials around patient identification, enhancing patient outcomes, expediting therapeutic approvals, and providing a foundation for commercial success and investment growth. This approach could position Tevogen to deliver sustained value to our patients and shareholders alike.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

