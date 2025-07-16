PrimoHoagies Named Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA TODAY’s 10BEST—for the Third Year in a Row

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies has officially been named Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in America by USA TODAY’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards—for the third consecutive year, earning the top spot over major national brands. PrimoHoagies continues to prove what loyal fans have known for years: when it comes to premium hoagies, there’s no competition.

PrimoHoagies has earned the title of Best Sandwich Shop in America three years in a row because of one thing: they deliver quality—every time. It’s the result of an incredibly loyal customer base that knows premium ingredients when they taste it, consistent messaging that stays true to tradition, and a product that delivers every single time.

“Winning USA Today's Best Sandwich in America three years in a row is an incredible honor. It’s a testament to our commitment to quality, our passionate franchisees, and—most importantly—our loyal customers who crave the Primo difference. We’re proud to represent the best of what a sandwich should be,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President, and CEO of PrimoHoagies.

To celebrate this incredible milestone, PrimoHoagies is saying thank you to their fans with an exclusive offer for PrimoPerks members: $5 off a combo meal featuring one Primo size hoagie, a 20 oz beverage, and a 1 oz bag of chips.

From their daily fresh-baked bread to recipes passed down through generations, every detail is designed for authentic flavor. Add in an extensive menu with something for everyone, and it’s clear why customers keep coming back—and keep voting PrimoHoagies number one.

PrimoHoagies has been on an incredible growth trajectory, surpassing 125 locations nationwide in May. Following a series of successful grand openings, including their new Myrtle Beach location, the brand has officially crossed into a new era of momentum—and there’s no slowing down.

Chosen first out of the top 10 finalists by public vote after nominations from a panel of food industry experts and editors, PrimoHoagies is proving once again that it’s not just in the game—it’s leading it.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies. PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the third consecutive year in a row, the Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

