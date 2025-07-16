AGCO moves to immediately halt liquor sales and revoke licence of Fergus bar The Goofie Newfie

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced that it has issued a Notice of Proposal to revoke the liquor licence for The Goofie Newfie at 105 Queen Street West in Fergus, Ontario. The AGCO has also issued an order to immediately suspend their licence, halting liquor sales effective Tuesday, July 15.

This decision follows the conviction by the Ontario Court of Justice of one of the bar’s owners, Robert O’Brien, on two counts of sexual assault.

Under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA), individuals are not eligible to hold a liquor licence where there are reasonable grounds to believe the applicant will not carry on business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty. The Court’s findings provide sufficient evidence to sustain those concerns.

An establishment served with an Order of Immediate Suspension or Notice of Proposal to revoke a licence has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

“Holding a liquor licence in Ontario is a privilege accorded to individuals who can be relied upon to act with integrity. The AGCO enforces this fundamental standard of Ontario’s laws to protect the public.”

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

