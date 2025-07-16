Lightchain AI Launches Bonus Round After Raising Over $21M Across 15 Presale Stages





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a blockchain infrastructure project powered by artificial intelligence, has officially entered its Bonus Round following the completion of 15 presale stages and securing more than $21 million in early funding. The Bonus Round is now live at a fixed token price of $0.007 and marks the next phase in Lightchain AI’s roadmap aimed at expanding wallet distribution and onboarding developer participation.

Designed to integrate artificial intelligence directly into smart contract execution, Lightchain AI features a proprietary AI Virtual Machine (AIVM), sharded architecture for scalability, and optimized gas performance. The ongoing Bonus Round provides new participants with continued access to tokens as Lightchain prepares for its next development milestones.

“Closing our presale with over $21 million raised is a major validation of our vision,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson. “We’re now focused on expanding community engagement through wallet growth, contributor onboarding, and developer incentives.”

The Lightchain ecosystem has already begun its rollout, including:

A public GitHub repository containing technical components of the protocol

A live Developer Portal with full documentation and onboarding resources

Validator and contributor nodes being integrated across the network

A $150,000 grant pool and liquidity support for projects launching on its native Launchpad

Lightchain AI is structured to support application developers, validators, and community members through a transparent and modular framework. Its roadmap includes continued enhancements to the AIVM engine, cross-chain interoperability tools, and additional incentive programs for builders and early adopters.





For more information or to participate in the Bonus Round, visit:

https://lightchain.ai

Whitepaper

Twitter/X

Telegram

Contact:

SHAJAN SKARIA

media@lightchain.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a996a9ab-92a1-4df0-8563-44420edb6a0c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e983d7f-5681-4845-a9a6-31bf56fcaac4