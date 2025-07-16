KGNCloud Launches New $100 Trial Mining Program, Expanding Access to Compliant Cloud Mining

London, UK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KGNCloud, a Financial clean energy cloud mining platform, today announced the launch of its new $100 Trial Mining Program. This initiative is designed to significantly expand access to compliant and efficient cloud mining, allowing individuals to explore cryptocurrency earning with a low entry barrier.





In response to the evolving cryptocurrency landscape, KGNCloud's new program addresses the high thresholds of traditional mining by offering a streamlined, zero-hardware investment solution. This move solidifies KGNCloud's position at the forefront of the industry, emphasizing both compliance and ecological innovation through its use of renewable energy.

Market heat wave: Bitcoin ETF capital influx and individual mining dilemma

The cryptocurrency market will usher in structural changes in 2025. BlackRock Bitcoin spot ETF holdings exceeded 700,000 BTC, and institutional funds continued to inject market heat. At the same time, miners’ income dropped sharply after the Bitcoin halving, and individual mining costs skyrocketed: ASIC mining machines cost more than $5,000, and combined with global energy price fluctuations, household mining machine electricity bills accounted for 40%-60% of the income. The high threshold of traditional mining is shutting out ordinary investors.

Against this background, the search volume of “passive income mining” surged by 300%. Cloud mining has become a new favorite with its zero hardware investment and low technical threshold, and KGNCloud has become the focus of the industry with its compliance and ecological innovation.

In-depth analysis: KGNCloud’s operating model and technical barriers

1. Core positioning:

The clean energy cloud mining platform launched by KGNCLOUD provides mining contracts for mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

2. Disruptive workflow:

3-minute quick start: Register → Select computing power package → Automatic daily payment

Contract example:

VIP Old Customer Festival-2: Invest $15,888, 3-day contract daily income $1,458 (total return rate 72.94%)

Dogecoin Smart Innovation: Invest $2,800, 6-day contract daily income $110 (annualized return over 90%)

Hard-core technical architecture:





4. Why choose KGNCloud? Five differentiating competitive advantages





Revolution in income structure:

24-hour automatic settlement: income goes directly to the user’s wallet, supporting BTC/ETH/USDT multiple currencies

Step-by-step reinvestment mechanism: income can be automatically converted into computing power to achieve compound growth (actually measured income is 20%-30% higher than peers)

Green mining pioneer:

100% renewable energy driven, single mining carbon emissions are only 1/6 of traditional mines, recommended by the 2025 “Blockchain Sustainable Development White Paper”.

Zero operation and maintenance anxiety:

Users do not need to deal with hardware failures, software upgrades or heat dissipation issues, and the platform’s professional technical team monitors global mines 24 hours a day.

Low threshold trial and error:

Provide a “Dogecoin Experience Miner” contract with a minimum investment of $100, and a 1-day cycle allows novices to verify the income model without risk.

Industry turning point: How cloud mining can take over the dividends of Bitcoin ecology

With the explosion of Bitcoin Layer2 ecology (such as Maple Finance’s assets under management exceeding 1 billion US dollars), mining income has shifted from simple block rewards to the dual channels of “mining + staking”. KGNCloud has laid out a staking interface. In the future, users can directly deposit the ETH produced by mining into Lido and invest BTC into the Babylon test network on the platform, and the elasticity of income will be increased by 3 times.

“The essence of cloud mining is the democratization of computing power – KGNCloud has torn apart the resource monopoly of the old era.”

The future has come: KGNCloud announced that it will connect to the AI computing power scheduling system in Q3, and optimize the allocation of mining pools in real time through machine learning. It is expected that user income can be further increased by 15%-18%.

Call for action:

In an era when institutions are swallowing up Bitcoin, individual investors can still share the market dividends with the help of compliant cloud platforms. Visit the KGNCloud official website to experience $100 trial mining immediately and witness daily income penetrate the bear market cycle.

Website:https://kgnminer.net

Connect:support@kgnminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.