BloFin Adds Apple Pay Support, Enhancing a Seamless Crypto Buying Experience for Traders

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading cryptocurrency exchange BloFin is pleased to announce the integration of Apple Pay into its Buy Crypto feature, offering users a faster, simpler, and more secure way to purchase digital assets.

With Apple Pay now supported, BloFin users can seamlessly buy their favorite cryptocurrencies using their iPhone, iPad, or any Apple device, all with just a few taps. By eliminating the need to manually input card details or switch between apps, Apple Pay streamlines the payment process, allowing for quick and convenient purchases. Users can now complete transactions with Face ID or Touch ID, further enhancing both speed and security.

This update reflects BloFin’s broader mission to enhance accessibility and innovation within the digital asset space by continuously improving both usability and security. Looking ahead, more flexible and user-friendly payment options will soon be available on BloFin. BloFin remains dedicated to delivering the best possible trading experience for all users.

Start using Apple Pay on BloFin today and experience a smarter way to buy crypto.

For more information, visit: https://www.blofin.com

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 480+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, Coin-Margined Perpetual Contracts, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders.

