Kaltura announces the availability of Kaltura Work Genie in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced the availability of the Kaltura Work Genie in the new AI Agents and Tools category of the AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including the Work Genie, one of a growing number of Kaltura’s AI-powered agents, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.



The Kaltura Work Genie helps organizations transform their enterprise knowledge into personalized, AI-driven learning and support paths, enabling customers to create engaging and impactful immersive digital experiences for enterprise customers and employees.

"By offering the Kaltura Work Genie in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access to our personalized, AI-driven learning and marketing experiences, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Liad Eshkar, Chief Revenue Officer at Kaltura. "Our customers across every industry, from enterprise technology to education, financial services to healthcare, media and telecoms, are already using these capabilities to improve the impact of their content, make it more accessible and easily findable, and ultimately drive better, quantifiable results, demonstrating the real-world value of Work Genie."



Kaltura Work Genie delivers essential capabilities, including tools that help redefine customer and employee journeys, boost adoption of new technologies, and improve retention. Unlike generic AI tools, Work Genie draws exclusively from an organization's trusted content, eliminating the risk of hallucinations and improving the reliability and impact of the response. The Work Genie turns complex inqueiries into dynamic learning experiences, including micro learning modules with formats such as flashcards, video snippets, quizzes and more, reducing search time and maximizing the impact for employees, customers, and partners. Kaltura’s suite of AI agents, including the Work Genie, has propelled it to market leadership, as noted in the recent IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Enterprise Video Platform 2025 Vendor Assessment.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.





To learn more about the Kaltura Work Genie in AWS Marketplace, visit here. To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit here.



